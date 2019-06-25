When I bought my home on the northwest side, the builder let me choose some things. I got to pick the wall paint, flooring, and carpeting. I upgraded the floor padding and paid extra for a third outdoor light sconce, a small concrete patio pad, and electrical boxes for ceiling fans. In hindsight, I should have gone for all the upgrades that were offered — it’s a whole lot cheaper having it done when you’re building your house than after the fact.
I selected white kitchen cabinets instead of the traditional brown wood and replaced the gold knobs on all the drawers and doors with brushed nickel ones. For the kitchen counters, I went with a speckled black and white pattern. I’ve had several compliments on my modern-style kitchen over the past year. The funny thing is, I picked those colors when I bought the house — two decades ago.
Back then, as the builder put all the finishing touches on the interior, I felt very nontraditional and totally original watching all my choices come together. No one had my chic sense of style! That’s what I thought, anyway, until I took the kids to McDonald’s for lunch. Filling our cups at the beverage machine, my son Josh pointed at the speckled counter: “Hey Mom, look — just like ours!” It was identical to my kitchen counter. It didn’t stop there, either. According to my other son, Garrett, the navy-blue vanity that had just been installed in my kids’ bathroom was identical to the one in the restaurant’s bathroom. So that was where I got all my “original” inspiration.
Over the years, I’ve thought of upgrading to newer colors like salmon and teal or materials like granite and porcelain but am too lazy (I mean busy) to hassle with it and besides, remodels cost money. If I invest in stainless appliances, wood flooring, and marble entries you can bet they will go out of style within the year (if they haven’t already). Instead, I make tiny adjustments, like hand-painting the sides of all my cabinets a cool gray.
When I was a kid, we had linoleum floors and Formica counters, which are apparently now making a comeback. Thankfully popcorn ceilings, harvest gold appliances, and avocado shag carpeting are not. Some things were always a bad choice. But the good stuff always returns and I’ll bet my black and white kitchen, now “in” (and probably “out” next year) will make a comeback every couple of decades.
In the meantime, I’ll have to resist the urge to upgrade for the sake of upgrading. I can live without pewter fixtures, integrated appliances, and lighting that makes a statement. If I have to jump on the style bandwagon, I’ll glue a shiplap backsplash over the stove, throw a rattan wastebasket in the corner and some Hunter green dishtowels on the counter and call it good. Anyway, I’m a free thinker. I don’t have to follow trends. I can decide for myself what fabrics, textures, and colors to choose. Like those cool gray cabinets — Iron Frost, it’s called. All my idea and no one else’s. There’s something about being a trendsetter instead of a follower. You feel powerful, like you have all the control and don’t have to worry about what everyone else is doing.
The other day I was watching a rerun of “The Office” when something caught my eye: the desks where Dwight, Jim, and all the rest spent most of their days. It was the first time I noticed those big ugly desks weren’t wrapped entirely in cheap wood-finish laminate. The sides were painted a cool gray. Iron Frost, just like my stupid cabinets.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived in Colorado’s northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.