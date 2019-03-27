Northwest Notes: Don’t fear the cataract
“Do you have corrective lenses?”
“Yes, I’m wearing contacts.”
“Well, you need new ones. You barely passed the vision test.”
That was four years ago at the DMV. I knew my vision wasn’t great, though I’d had laser eye surgery years earlier, correcting my vision from 20/400 to about 20/40 — a miracle, in my eyes (pun intended). But lately, my eye doctor had told me my vision was worsening despite the surgery, and it would be difficult to get it to 20/40 again — the minimum for a Colorado driver’s license — even with glasses or contacts. So I tucked that information away for a while, dreading the year 2020 (ironically) and my next DMV vision test. No one wants to consider losing their driver’s license, and I was way too young to even consider giving up mine.
Then, a couple of years ago, another miracle happened. I got cataracts. I didn’t know it was a miracle at first — in fact, I was pretty peeved when my eye doctor gave me the news. I thought she was either crazy or just trying to get a referral fee for sending me to an ophthalmologist for unnecessary surgery. So I ignored her. A year later, during another checkup, she told me my cataracts were much worse. Again, I did not take the news well.
I couldn’t possibly have cataracts. Cataracts were for old people with oversized dark glasses who kept their shades drawn all day. I didn’t trust my optometrist, so I called on an expert: Google. A quick internet search brought up many articles about what causes cataracts, the symptoms, and the likely prognosis. Then I compared what I was reading to my own situation. I had definitely developed a sensitivity to light. I first noticed it at the grocery store — the fluorescents made it hard to see. I wore sunglasses outside, even on overcast days, and drew the curtains in my house so the ambient sunlight didn’t wash everything out.
“Why,” I thought to myself, “hadn’t my eye doctor just prefaced her diagnosis with ‘according to Google’?” Then I might have believed her! It was clear that I had cataracts.
After many hours over several weeks spent on the phone talking to the insurance company, the insurance marketplace, the insurance broker, several receptionists at various ophthalmologists’ offices and at my optometrist’s office (yes, being a freelancer is fantastic until you need healthcare) I determined: A. health insurance and not vision insurance is what you need for cataract surgery, and; B. I was going to pay for most of it out of pocket. That was the bad news. The good news was that I had cataracts and correcting them would likely save my sight — and my driver’s license. I found out that the surgery, which dissolves the cataract, is typically coupled with intraocular lens replacement, and the lenses they put in are corrective. Well, what do you know?
I don’t know how I got cataracts, but most likely, they run in my family. One of my younger sisters is starting to get them, too. It may also have something to do with getting older, and all the high-altitude mountaineering I’ve done, especially on sunny, snowy days, and not always with sunglasses or goggles on to protect my sight.
Whatever the reason, my vision was hazy, I had developed a blinding sensitivity to sunlight, and night driving was becoming downright scary.
Eventually, I found the right doctor and the right place to get the surgery done. My ophthalmologist told me about all the risks of the surgery: infection, detached retina, and more scary stuff. I learned the possible outcome and discovered that 20/20 vision was not guaranteed. I was given a number of lens options, including toric lenses to correct the astigmatism in each eye. I went for the torics, scheduled the necessary seven appointments, and got a prescription for $500 worth of eye drops to prep my eyes for the surgery. The insurance covered $300 of the drops, and I am very thankful to the pharmacist at Walgreens for pushing me to try my card even though I didn’t think it would cover anything.
I got the surgery on both eyes. And I discovered that many people I know have had cataract surgery. It’s not something people talk about, maybe because having them kind of sort of means you’re getting old, but when we did talk about it, my friends all said pretty much the same thing: “Isn’t it amazing?”
Yes, it is amazing. The ophthalmologist, Dr. Sbarbaro, anesthesiologists, Drs. Chapman and Buesing, and all the nurses, opticians, and optical specialists, including Molly, Yaya, Cindy, Cathy, Rachel, and many more whose names I cannot remember, delivered a miracle to me last month. They fixed my eyes.
The yellow haze is gone and everything is brighter and more colorful. I can see things I’ve never noticed before. I can open all the curtains in my house, and I don’t have to wear sunglasses every time I step outside, but I do anyway. More importantly, that fear of losing my license and the ability to drive has dissipated, at least for a couple more decades.
I’m going to take care of my eyes. And I’m not going to feel bad about getting old. I’m looking forward to my DMV vision test, and I may even start trusting my optometrist again. Why not? After all, every single thing she told me was on the internet.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan with comments and suggestions at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.