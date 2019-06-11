By now we’ve all read “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens’ breakout debut novel that’s been sitting on the New York Times Best Seller list for the past six months. Oh yes, there will be a movie. I’ll probably go see it, and I hope it will be true to the book. So often, films are not. In the book, Owens has mastered that critical ingredient that keeps us glued to fiction, both good and bad: the story.
“Story” and “storytelling” are popular topics these days. They’re the subject of three nonfiction books I’m reading now: “Story Genius,” “The Story Grid,” and “The Storyteller’s Secret.” Story isn’t plot. It’s not the outline, the structure, or the theme of a book. It isn’t the cast of characters, the point of view, the voice, the tone, or the genre. Story isn’t any of those things; it’s much more personal. Story comprises the experiences and emotions of the people you follow throughout the book. Done well, a story seduces you into experiencing all those emotions along with the characters.
A good story hooks me into a book that’s written poorly and edited worse. It keeps me turning the pages of a novel that insults my intelligence and offends my morality. A good story awakens the problem solver in me, the part of me that’s always trying to figure out where I am, how I got here, what happens next, and what I’m going to do about it. Like any human, I want to know how it all ends — and if I will survive this story and go on to a new one, or if this is a limited series of just one book or season.
My favorite books, movies and television shows tell good stories. There’s at least one person I identify with, care about, and want to follow through all their ups and downs, trials and tribulations, agonies, defeats, and occasional victories: Billy Pilgrim in “Slaughterhouse Five,” Paul Atreides in “Dune,” Stu Redman in “The Stand,” Winston Smith in “1984,” Offred in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Jesse Pinkman in “Breaking Bad,” and Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones.” The tougher these characters have it, the more invested I am in their outcomes. And they all have it pretty bad.
Kya Clark, the wretched “marsh girl” and protagonist in “Crawdads” has a tough time, too, and that’s all I’m going to say. If you haven’t read the book, you still have time to pick it up at Poor Richard’s, Barnes & Noble, or the library before someone tells you how it ends. Just like the other characters in those books, films, and TV shows that grab the attention of a huge audience and hold them captive, Kya has problems and that’s why we keep reading. We want to know all about her troubles, because deep down, it’s what we thrive on. We don’t want to know about happy people who have it easy. Those people bore us to tears.
It’s why we scroll past our friends’ vacation photos on Facebook but stop to read their stories of woe. Who cares about how great someone’s life is when there’s so much gloom, doom, and despair to wallow in? By the way, this is not about schadenfreude, where we feel all happy and smug because someone else has it tougher than we do. That’s kind of twisted. It’s more a case of a curious mind seeking out every possible threat in the world and imagining every possible solution. That’s what keeps me hooked in these stories, and why I had to find out what else was going to happen to Kya Clark, and what she was going to do about it.
Okay, maybe just one tiny spoiler: this book isn’t really about crawdads. It’s a catchy title, and they’re mentioned a few times, but really, the book has nothing to do with crawdads, also known as crawfish, crayfish, and mountain lobsters. Before I went vegan, I ate them once or twice, but no more. The little critters age quickly and they don’t actually sing but produce a crackling chirp by drawing water through something called a scaphognathite in their gills. There is not much joy in their short lives, and as bad as Kya has it, her life is nothing like that of a spineless crawdad, wallowing in mud and hiding under rocks in swamplands and rice paddies, feasting on dead things until they’re eaten by a predator or trapped by a human and boiled alive.
Kya’s problems pale in comparison to the fate of those poor creatures. So as much as I enjoyed reading the book, I lost interest from time to time, because her life, for the most part, didn’t seem so bad. Not like a crawdad’s life, or the lives of the fish and the mussels she ate. A part of me yearned to understand what those other characters were going through. I wondered about their woes, and how they dealt with them, and how they survived. But I never found out. Someone should write the “Crawdads” book from the crustacean’s point of view, sort of like “Grendel,” John Gardner’s take on “Beowulf.” Now that would be a story.
