Northwest Notes: A cast iron classic
It’s no secret that I’m a fan of cooking shows, and I’m always on the lookout for the next kitchen gadget. Some tools turn out to be less than impressive, while others — like my hot air fryer — surprise me with their usefulness. My infatuation with “The Great British Bake-Off” has spurred an interest in baking tools, specifically, so I can replicate the show’s tasty goodies with fancy names I’ve never heard of — like Bakewells, Barm Bracks, Hobnobs, Singin’ Hinnies, and Saucy Puds — yet apparently are part of the British English lexicon.
One thing I’ve noticed about kitchen tools and many other household items is that they don’t seem to be built to last like they used to. For example, I just bought a beautiful black knife set that came with scissors, a peeler, a pizza cutter — plus knives — all tucked into a stunning acrylic block, but I’m pretty sure I’ll have to replace it in a couple of years. Meanwhile, my 1985 knife set is resting comfortably in a cabinet. I can’t bear to throw it out, because all the knives are still sharp and intact. In other words, when I’m between new knife sets, I use my trusty old set. It’s the same with my pots and pans — I have a set of cheap pans from the ’80s that are not only still intact, but the nonstick surface is still non-sticky. Meanwhile, every other pot and pan I’ve purchased in the past 10 years is either dented, rusted, or the handle has fallen off.
Likewise, I recall owning telephones for years, while now I expect to replace mine every year — not because I need something shiny and new, but because cells just seem to go caput on an annual basis. Computers are the same way. I can still fire up my 1996 Action Tower 3000 (that boasts 8 KB of memory and a 50 MHz Intel 486 processor!) but I’m pretty sure my 2017 desktop PC is going to quit next year. It’s as if household products are built to self-destruct, giving consumers a reason to buy the latest, greatest, shiniest, more-bells-and-whistles, sure-to-die-in-one-year’s-time, new version.
I’ve had one unique and lovely surprise in the new gadget department. After watching a lot of (too many) cooking shows, I finally broke down and bought a cast iron skillet. This isn’t a new item in the traditional sense, granted, but it’s new to me. Growing up, my mom had copper-bottom pots and pans, which she passed on to one of my sisters. Naturally, they’re all still working just fine — that was how they made things in the 1960s. So I had no experience at all with cast iron and no idea what I was getting into. It turned out to be the best purchase I’ve ever made as far as cookware goes and may even be up there as one of the top ten decisions of my lifetime. (Oh, that’s sad ... but not really, if you like to cook as much as I do!)
Here’s the thing with cast iron, though: you have to educate yourself before you start using it. The pan has to be seasoned with oil in the oven. That helps to make it non-stick, which is what I was most worried about when I bought it: is everything going to stick to it? Well, as it turns out, the more you use it, the more non-sticky it becomes, which is kind of miraculous when you think about it — the opposite of how my other pans work. Seasoning the pan is important, and how you clean it is just as critical: no soap, no dishwasher, and no abrasive scrubbers, like Brillo pads, allowed. What? When I learned this, I was aghast. How do I keep my pan clean? After more reading, and more experimenting, I found that a light scrub with coarse salt and water works just fine. If the pan gets really dirty, I leave the burner on for a few minutes to burn off the food bits, or I boil some water in the pan. I have seldom had to do this, because after many months, hardly anything sticks to it. I do keep sauces out of it, though, and stick to using it for frying, searing, and sautéing, and since I don’t eat any meat, eggs or dairy, I don’t worry too much about the light cast of oil in the pan going rancid.
Does that sound like a lot of work for a pan? It may be for some people, but for me, it’s totally worth it. Short of the occasional soup or pasta, I cook everything in my cast iron skillet, from morning tofu scrambles to lunchtime black bean burgers and suppertime fried garlic, spinach, and Beyond Sausages (a vegan variety of brats). For some reason everything tastes better coming out of that skillet. And I have no doubt that the thing will easily outlast everything else in my kitchen, even my 1980s pots and knives.
One thing I have not tried is baking with the skillet. I guess that’s one of the features of cast iron — it goes from stovetop to oven. Which has me thinking about fall, and cold nights, and a hot oven warming the house and filling my kitchen with the smells of apples and berries and pastries and pies. Maybe I’ll keep my big skillet for frying and get a second one for bakes. After all, there’s a new season of that British baking show coming, it’s about time I learned to make a proper Spotted Dick.
