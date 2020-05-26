More than a decade ago, there was a noise here in my northwest neighborhood. Not a sudden noise, nor a loud one, but a constant humming sound that seemed to emanate from the ground.
I heard it for weeks — day and night — and my only relief was the louder hum of the white noise machine that drowned it out. That hum kept me up at night, amplified through my waterbed and pillow, crowding out sleep. I couldn’t escape it and thought it might drive me mad. I never told anyone about it. Then one day, the noise stopped.
Years later, on a hike with a retired city worker, the subject of ambient noise came up. I don’t even remember how the conversation started, but out of the blue the guy said, “Yeah, I still remember that hum at the City. It went all over town. Took us forever to figure out what was causing it and how to make it stop.” Bells went off in my head. I hadn’t imagined it. We talked about the timeline and his hum and my hum were the same hum.
I forgot all about it until a few months ago when I heard a new sound on the northwest side. This wasn’t a hum. It sounded like a million car horns going off all at once from miles away. It wasn’t loud, but like the hum, it was constant. I could hear it in every room in my house, but the sound was loudest upstairs in my south-facing bedroom. The loudness varied. It seemed quieter in the morning, increasing as the day wore on and reaching its highest levels in the evening and during the night. Like the hum, I could hear it through my pillow. The noise kept me from falling asleep and it woke me up in the middle of the night.
I posted about it on Nextdoor to see if anyone else was hearing anything, and got a slew of responses. People south of Garden of the Gods told me about horrible noises coming from the bitcoin factory in the old Intel building. Other people told me they had heard the same noise I was hearing a few years ago, and that it went on for months. One woman said that someone from Comcast came out a few times to adjust a cable box in her neighborhood and that seemed to stop the noise for a while. I heard from people west of Centennial Boulevard, too, who were dealing with constant noise from the Verizon building. No one in my neighborhood, north of Garden of the Gods and east of Centennial, responded though.
I contacted the City and they sent someone out to measure it. Unfortunately, unless a sound reaches a certain decibel level, there is nothing they can do. My noise wasn’t loud — it was just constant, and it was driving me crazy.
My next step was a lot of Googling. First, I looked into misophonia, which I’ve had all my life, to see if there was a connection. There seemed to be no relationship between my sensitivity and emotional responses to certain sounds and this particular noise. That didn’t surprise me at all, because the sounds that set off my condition — people sounds like chewing, for example — weren’t like this one.
Then I researched hyperacusis, a condition where people have a low tolerance for sound. That wasn’t it either. I looked up ultrasonic hearing, but that condition results in an ability to hear high-frequency sounds and my sound wasn’t high-pitched at all. I read about hypersensitivity to certain frequencies, which seemed to be a possibility, but apparently the sensitivity only occurs at a high decibel level and my noise wasn’t loud.
I Googled supersonic hearing, where the noises in a person’s head are amplified. That got me thinking about “sounds in my head” so I looked up tinnitus and listened to dozens of audio files that mimicked the sound a sufferer of that condition might hear. Nope, not my noises. Per the city employee’s suggestion, I plugged my ears to see if the sound went away, and it did. That proved that it wasn’t coming from inside my head. But where was it coming from, and what the heck was it?
I did more research and listened to a lot of videos and audio files: noises from cell towers, 5G fiber optic cables, ultrasonic animal repellants, and a host of other devices that people shouldn’t be able to hear, yet some do, or at least claim to. I drove around a lot, trying to isolate the noise. I wanted to see if it was coming from my house, but I could hear it in the park blocks away. I could even hear it sitting in the parking lot at Garden of the Gods. The car’s interior seemed to act like a speaker, amplifying the noise.
A couple of weeks ago, as suddenly as the noise began, it stopped. I’m thankful it’s over and I can work here at home without wearing earplugs. I can finally sleep, too. I suspect the noise came from the ground — maybe the water or sewer pipes — but I guess I’ll never know.
Some of my neighbors aren’t so lucky. They’re still dealing with errant noises that seem to emanate from various commercial sites on the northwest side. We talk about it on Nextdoor; wonder what can be done. I feel for them because I know what it’s like to live with sounds that apparently only some people can hear. And I’m grateful that my mysterious noise — that wavering, continuous cacophony of a million car horns going off in the distance — is gone.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.