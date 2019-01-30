This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2926 Keystone Circle……………………….$232,000
3607 Windflower Circle…………………….$237,500
4615 Bella Drive…………………………….$264,900
3702 Windflower Circle…………………….$270,900
5790 Tuckerman Drive……………………..$279,900
7030 Nettlewood Place……………………..$300,000
5763 Sonnet Heights………………………..$335,000
1335 Imperial Road………………………….$347,500
7135 Montarbor Drive………………………$375,000
4821 Garden Place…………………………..$394,500
5336 Wells Fargo Drive…………………….$432,500
80919
6002 Wisteria Drive…………………………$318,000
7775 Julynn Road…………………………...$348,500
5949 Canyon Reserve Heights……………...$354,800
441 Tamarron Drive…………………………$365,000
5882 Morning Light Terrace………………..$380,000
5815 Via Verona View……………………….$389,500
5340 Autumn Hills Court…………………...$409,500
8010 Applestone Trail……………………….$485,000
6375 Fall Haven Court………………………$485,000
215 Preservation Way……………………….$649,000
80920
7542 Patillas Court…………………………..$190,000
3831 Smoke Tree Drive……………………..$209,000
2050 Summerset Drive……………………...$275,000
8164 Chancellor Drive……………………...$279,900
6185 Wild Turkey Drive……………………$301,000
8857 Bellcove Circle………………………...$304,000
8483 Grand Carriage Grove………………..$340,000
1842 London Carriage Grove………………$383,000
2790 Boleyn Drive…………………………..$414,900
9615 Vinewood Lane………………………..$425,000
8176 Old Exchange Drive…………………..$440,000
1318 Fuller Road…………………………….$448,000
3355 Redcoat Lane…………………………..$481,200
2415 Willow Glen Drive……………………$645,000