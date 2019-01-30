Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2926 Keystone Circle……………………….$232,000

3607 Windflower Circle…………………….$237,500

4615 Bella Drive…………………………….$264,900

3702 Windflower Circle…………………….$270,900

5790 Tuckerman Drive……………………..$279,900

7030 Nettlewood Place……………………..$300,000

5763 Sonnet Heights………………………..$335,000

1335 Imperial Road………………………….$347,500

7135 Montarbor Drive………………………$375,000

4821 Garden Place…………………………..$394,500

5336 Wells Fargo Drive…………………….$432,500

80919

6002 Wisteria Drive…………………………$318,000

7775 Julynn Road…………………………...$348,500

5949 Canyon Reserve Heights……………...$354,800

441 Tamarron Drive…………………………$365,000

5882 Morning Light Terrace………………..$380,000

5815 Via Verona View……………………….$389,500

5340 Autumn Hills Court…………………...$409,500

8010 Applestone Trail……………………….$485,000

6375 Fall Haven Court………………………$485,000

215 Preservation Way……………………….$649,000

80920

7542 Patillas Court…………………………..$190,000

3831 Smoke Tree Drive……………………..$209,000

2050 Summerset Drive……………………...$275,000

8164 Chancellor Drive……………………...$279,900

6185 Wild Turkey Drive……………………$301,000

8857 Bellcove Circle………………………...$304,000

8483 Grand Carriage Grove………………..$340,000

1842 London Carriage Grove………………$383,000

2790 Boleyn Drive…………………………..$414,900

9615 Vinewood Lane………………………..$425,000

8176 Old Exchange Drive…………………..$440,000

1318 Fuller Road…………………………….$448,000

3355 Redcoat Lane…………………………..$481,200

2415 Willow Glen Drive……………………$645,000

Tags

Load comments