When it comes to their political views, local veterans don’t want to be boxed in.
Northern Colorado Springs resident Bear Wilson has taken the reins as program director of a newly formed political and charity-focused group called the El Paso County Colorado Progressive Veterans (EPCCPV).
According to the group’s website, they are “left leaning and primarily support progressive beliefs. We do our best to communicate these values and how we support our Active Duty Military and our Veterans.”
The site also says members’ “mission as Democrats, left-leaning independents and moderate Republicans is to educate, communicate and advocate for Veterans and Active Duty Military and their families.”
Wilson, who recently retired from the United States Postal Service, said there’s a preconceived notion that most veterans are politically conservative, but it’s not necessarily accurate. “There’s plenty of us ‘lefties’ out there,” he said.
According to Wilson, the local Democratic party wanted a presence among local veterans and approached Monument resident Kent Jarnig, who went on to found EPCCPV in the fall with 20 members. Jarnig now serves as chairperson of EPCCPV.
According to Wilson, the group helps promote and facilitate resource sharing amongst local veterans’ assistance groups, helping vets facing the challenges of post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, lack of medical care, suicidal thoughts, and drug addiction.
“It’s all about veterans and taking better care of our veterans,” Wilson said. “There are so many groups out there that have veterans as their focus — it’s not a competition.”
Wilson said the group wants to join others as “co-conspirators for good.” Partners listed on epccpv.org as of Feb. 9 were the Colorado Democrats; the El Paso County Democratic Party; Menda, an organization working to address homelessness, particularly among veterans; the Pikes Peak Justice & Peace Commission; and Colorado Springs Firefighters, a group advocating votes for collective bargaining for uniformed fire department employees.
A banner headline on the EPCCPV website declares “We Remember ... we were always there for each other. Now is NO different.” Wilson said when a group of veterans gets together, they share commonalities that bond them.
“As a former military member, when you’re in the service the camaraderie you feel for one another – you don’t leave men behind, you’re there to support each other – your fellow soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines,” Wilson said. “If you felt that then, why would you feel differently now? …There’s a brotherhood/sisterhood with that.”
The group’s original name was the El Paso County Democrats Veterans Initiative, but in the process of establishing the group, they announced their change of name on Feb. 6 in a tweet: “Not to confuse anyone, but we changed our name this week. … Long story, but same goals — help Veterans and elect Democrats.”
The group is processing the necessary paperwork to receive 501©(4) status and have been delayed in that goal by the government shutdown this year. The group’s ability to receive donations is in limbo until that administrative step is completed.
Wilson joined the group a couple months ago, “to find people to come speak on subjects veterans would be interested in.” Wilson grew up on farm near Keenesburg, Colo., then joined the Army. He said the 54 members of the group are from all over Colorado Springs, including active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Carson, Iraqi and Gulf War vets and “one man wearing his World War II ball cap,” Wilson recalled from the group’s last meeting.
The group is planning Memorial Day and Fourth of July events, and they host three monthly meetings, with speakers scheduled from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. the third Saturday of each month at Penrose Library, 12 N. Cascade Ave.