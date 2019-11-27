neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2445 Telemark Court…$265,000

7115 Alpenwood Way…$267,000

3503 Mesa Grande Drive…$274,000

6220 Tuckerman Lane…$290,000

3825 Summer Breeze Drive…$290,500

6560 Glade Park Drive…$295,000

5908 Bestview Way…$321,000

6025 Northwind Drive…$326,500

3060 Rolling Wood Loop…$365,000

6174 Maroon Mesa Drive…$380,000

4147 Anitra Circle…$380,100

4151 Tree Creek Trail…$404,300

5552 Wells Fargo Drive…$450,000

80919

2050 Butternut Trail…$449,900

965 Hidden Valley Road…$500,000

685 Popes Valley Drive…$525,000

8010 Orchard Path Road…$644,000

80920

8345 Steadman Drive…$280,000

7770 Belford Drive…$290,000

3535 Brisbane Drive…$290,000

7910 Manston Drive…$295,000

8545 Bitter Bush Way…$317,000

7324 Liberty Bell Drive…$322,500

3285 Navigation Drive…$326,000

8120 Portsmouth Court…$342,000

8218 Scarborough Drive…$345,000

2318 Parliament Drive…$350,000

8230 Cooper River Drive…$360,000

7915 Contrails Drive…$371,000

9025 Clapham Court…$425,000

4623 Kashmire Drive…$435,000

2355 Amberwood Lane…$448,000

3355 Union Jack Way…$450,000

