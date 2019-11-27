This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2445 Telemark Court…$265,000
7115 Alpenwood Way…$267,000
3503 Mesa Grande Drive…$274,000
6220 Tuckerman Lane…$290,000
3825 Summer Breeze Drive…$290,500
6560 Glade Park Drive…$295,000
5908 Bestview Way…$321,000
6025 Northwind Drive…$326,500
3060 Rolling Wood Loop…$365,000
6174 Maroon Mesa Drive…$380,000
4147 Anitra Circle…$380,100
4151 Tree Creek Trail…$404,300
5552 Wells Fargo Drive…$450,000
80919
2050 Butternut Trail…$449,900
965 Hidden Valley Road…$500,000
685 Popes Valley Drive…$525,000
8010 Orchard Path Road…$644,000
80920
8345 Steadman Drive…$280,000
7770 Belford Drive…$290,000
3535 Brisbane Drive…$290,000
7910 Manston Drive…$295,000
8545 Bitter Bush Way…$317,000
7324 Liberty Bell Drive…$322,500
3285 Navigation Drive…$326,000
8120 Portsmouth Court…$342,000
8218 Scarborough Drive…$345,000
2318 Parliament Drive…$350,000
8230 Cooper River Drive…$360,000
7915 Contrails Drive…$371,000
9025 Clapham Court…$425,000
4623 Kashmire Drive…$435,000
2355 Amberwood Lane…$448,000
3355 Union Jack Way…$450,000