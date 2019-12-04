Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6105 Pine Hill Drive………...$206,900

2629 Hatch Circle…………...$245,800

2621 Lynbarton Point………$252,000

5250 Redondo Circle……….$260,000

2255 Abiding Point…………$270,000

7045 Nettlewood Place……..$275,000

4107 Sunny Vista Heights….$284,000

5650 Del Rey Drive………...$289,500

6554 Deliverance Court……$290,000

5838 Roy Heights……………$297,000

3162 Vickers Drive………….$300,000

6695 Montarbor Drive……...$305,000

4135 Bowsprit Lane…………$305,500

3921 Topsail Drive…………..$310,000

7211 Cedarbrook Lane……...$322,200

7271 Cedarbrook Lane……...$363,600

7212 Cedarbrook Lane……...$400,900

80919

5533 Tamworth Drive……….$225,000

5529 Tamworth Drive……….$237,000

6315 Pemberton Way………..$304,900

8153 Sandsmere Drive………$345,300

5165 Meadowgreen Drive…..$375,000

2520 Mirror Lake Court…….$385,000

5665 Coachwood Trail………$395,000

7845 Julynn Road…………...$415,000

7140 Switchback Trail……….$415,000

1455 Casson Court…………..$474,000

1046 Oak Hills Drive………..$490,000

4925 Sunbird Cliffs Drive…..$506,500

3285 Blodgett Drive………...$570,000

1675 Hard Rock Point……...$589,900

1825 Squire Ridge Court…...$684,500

80920

7625 Bell Drive………………$250,000

7649 Stampede Drive……….$300,000

8717 Bellcove Circle………...$326,000

2736 Thrush Grove…………$334,500

4665 Pascal Court…………..$337,000

5674 Stable Court…………..$340,000

8942 Bellcove Circle...……...$355,000

4070 Morning Glory Road…$375,000

8274 Diorite Drive………….$380,900

8910 Charity Drive………….$395,000

7695 Chancellor Drive……...$410,000

1139 Collins Road…………..$415,000

7554 Potomac Drive………..$439,900

9547 Penstemon Court……..$440,000

7322 Janice Place……………$483,300

