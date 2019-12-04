This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6105 Pine Hill Drive………...$206,900
2629 Hatch Circle…………...$245,800
2621 Lynbarton Point………$252,000
5250 Redondo Circle……….$260,000
2255 Abiding Point…………$270,000
7045 Nettlewood Place……..$275,000
4107 Sunny Vista Heights….$284,000
5650 Del Rey Drive………...$289,500
6554 Deliverance Court……$290,000
5838 Roy Heights……………$297,000
3162 Vickers Drive………….$300,000
6695 Montarbor Drive……...$305,000
4135 Bowsprit Lane…………$305,500
3921 Topsail Drive…………..$310,000
7211 Cedarbrook Lane……...$322,200
7271 Cedarbrook Lane……...$363,600
7212 Cedarbrook Lane……...$400,900
80919
5533 Tamworth Drive……….$225,000
5529 Tamworth Drive……….$237,000
6315 Pemberton Way………..$304,900
8153 Sandsmere Drive………$345,300
5165 Meadowgreen Drive…..$375,000
2520 Mirror Lake Court…….$385,000
5665 Coachwood Trail………$395,000
7845 Julynn Road…………...$415,000
7140 Switchback Trail……….$415,000
1455 Casson Court…………..$474,000
1046 Oak Hills Drive………..$490,000
4925 Sunbird Cliffs Drive…..$506,500
3285 Blodgett Drive………...$570,000
1675 Hard Rock Point……...$589,900
1825 Squire Ridge Court…...$684,500
80920
7625 Bell Drive………………$250,000
7649 Stampede Drive……….$300,000
8717 Bellcove Circle………...$326,000
2736 Thrush Grove…………$334,500
4665 Pascal Court…………..$337,000
5674 Stable Court…………..$340,000
8942 Bellcove Circle...……...$355,000
4070 Morning Glory Road…$375,000
8274 Diorite Drive………….$380,900
8910 Charity Drive………….$395,000
7695 Chancellor Drive……...$410,000
1139 Collins Road…………..$415,000
7554 Potomac Drive………..$439,900
9547 Penstemon Court……..$440,000
7322 Janice Place……………$483,300