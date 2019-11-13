This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4910 Villa Circle…………………..$245,500
6495 Lange Drive…………………$249,900
5203 Del Paz Drive……………….$265,000
6455 Stonehedge Drive…………...$274,000
5206 Alta Loma Road…………….$280,000
6680 Snowbird Drive……………..$290,000
6230 Northwind Drive……………$291,000
5860 Del Rey Drive………………$299,000
2268 Palm Drive, Unit B…………$330,000
6921 Heatherwood Circle………...$350,000
6255 Eagles Nest Drive…………..$395,000
4862 Garden Place………………..$400,000
5420 Roundup Drive……………...$446,500
4510 Paramount Place…………….$950,000
80919
6035 Colony Circle………………..$230,000
2445 Stoneridge Drive…………….$310,000
2622 Front Royal Drive…………..$330,000
2170 Alpine Shadows View………$340,000
5140 Granby Circle……………….$390,000
5015 Vista Del Sur Point………..$455,000
2225 Hoodoo Drive………………$545,000
80920
8425 Blue Sky Drive………………$299,500
3115 Greenmoor Court…………...$340,000
8447 Snow Cap View……………...$360,000
4570 Hagerwood St……………….$370,000
8334 Grand Peak Summit View….$372,500
3250 Windjammer Drive………….$378,000
8783 Quail Glen Drive……………$395,000
9050 Salford Lane…………………$450,000
3106 Blackwood Place…………….$600,000
9770 Pinnacle Knoll Court……….$992,500