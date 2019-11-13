Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4910 Villa Circle…………………..$245,500

6495 Lange Drive…………………$249,900

5203 Del Paz Drive……………….$265,000

6455 Stonehedge Drive…………...$274,000

5206 Alta Loma Road…………….$280,000

6680 Snowbird Drive……………..$290,000

6230 Northwind Drive……………$291,000

5860 Del Rey Drive………………$299,000

2268 Palm Drive, Unit B…………$330,000

6921 Heatherwood Circle………...$350,000

6255 Eagles Nest Drive…………..$395,000

4862 Garden Place………………..$400,000

5420 Roundup Drive……………...$446,500

4510 Paramount Place…………….$950,000

80919

6035 Colony Circle………………..$230,000

2445 Stoneridge Drive…………….$310,000

2622 Front Royal Drive…………..$330,000

2170 Alpine Shadows View………$340,000

5140 Granby Circle……………….$390,000

5015 Vista Del Sur Point………..$455,000

2225 Hoodoo Drive………………$545,000

80920

8425 Blue Sky Drive………………$299,500

3115 Greenmoor Court…………...$340,000

8447 Snow Cap View……………...$360,000

4570 Hagerwood St……………….$370,000

8334 Grand Peak Summit View….$372,500

3250 Windjammer Drive………….$378,000

8783 Quail Glen Drive……………$395,000

9050 Salford Lane…………………$450,000

3106 Blackwood Place…………….$600,000

9770 Pinnacle Knoll Court……….$992,500

