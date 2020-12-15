This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 7-13, 2020.
80918
6127 Pine Hill Drive...............$285,000
1532 York Road......................$290,000
3628 Meadowland Blvd...........$299,500
4705 Misty Square..................$304,000
3627 Meadowland Blvd...........$315,000
2417 Ranch Lane...................$320,000
6725 Montarbor Drive............$345,000
3975 Dolphin Circle...............$348,000
6595 Lange Drive....................$350,000
3128 Banjo Drive.....................$350,000
6482 Wicklow Circle West......$354,000
1363 Ginny Lane...................$355,000
1735 Palm Drive.....................$375,000
5730 Wells Fargo Drive East...$395,000
2826 Dawn Drive.....................$404,000
4915 Teton Place.....................$415,000
5520 Teakwood Terrace...........$429,000
5050 Seton Place.....................$434,900
6225 Spurwood Drive............$630,000
80919
1657 Maitland Court...............$240,000
151 Wild Grass Way...............$439,000
2225 Totem Pole Drive............$441,500
735 Carved Terrace..................$462,000
2224 Ramsgate Terrace...........$470,000
1855 Smoke Ridge Drive.........$490,000
6735 Northvale Lane...............$490,000
1165 War Eagle Drive North...$500,000
5425 Setters Way....................$530,000
7315 Timbergrove Place.........$591,000
2050 Safe Harbor Court.........$688,000
8270 Westwood Road..............$800,000
80920
8286 Scarborough Drive.........$275,000
2824 Boxwood Place...............$280,000
2160 Berthoud Court..............$296,500
2030 Independence Drive......$308,000
3729 Thundercloud Drive......$340,500
7941 Ferncliff Drive...............$365,000
3535 Fair Dawn Drive............$365,000
8740 April Drive.....................$401,000
8219 Andrus Drive..................$413,400
8515 Winding Passage Drive...$422,500
2420 Amberwood Lane...........$435,000
8362 Ravenel Drive.................$435,000
1598 Collins Road..................$445,000
2492 Pine Valley View............$595,000
9928 Oak Knoll Terrace.........$785,000