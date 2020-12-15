neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 7-13, 2020.

80918

6127 Pine Hill Drive...............$285,000

1532 York Road......................$290,000

3628 Meadowland Blvd...........$299,500

4705 Misty Square..................$304,000

3627 Meadowland Blvd...........$315,000

2417 Ranch Lane...................$320,000

6725 Montarbor Drive............$345,000

3975 Dolphin Circle...............$348,000

6595 Lange Drive....................$350,000

3128 Banjo Drive.....................$350,000

6482 Wicklow Circle West......$354,000

1363 Ginny Lane...................$355,000

1735 Palm Drive.....................$375,000

5730 Wells Fargo Drive East...$395,000

2826 Dawn Drive.....................$404,000

4915 Teton Place.....................$415,000

5520 Teakwood Terrace...........$429,000

5050 Seton Place.....................$434,900

6225 Spurwood Drive............$630,000

80919

1657 Maitland Court...............$240,000

151 Wild Grass Way...............$439,000

2225 Totem Pole Drive............$441,500

735 Carved Terrace..................$462,000

2224 Ramsgate Terrace...........$470,000

1855 Smoke Ridge Drive.........$490,000

6735 Northvale Lane...............$490,000

1165 War Eagle Drive North...$500,000

5425 Setters Way....................$530,000

7315 Timbergrove Place.........$591,000

2050 Safe Harbor Court.........$688,000

8270 Westwood Road..............$800,000

80920

8286 Scarborough Drive.........$275,000

2824 Boxwood Place...............$280,000

2160 Berthoud Court..............$296,500

2030 Independence Drive......$308,000

3729 Thundercloud Drive......$340,500

7941 Ferncliff Drive...............$365,000

3535 Fair Dawn Drive............$365,000

8740 April Drive.....................$401,000

8219 Andrus Drive..................$413,400

8515 Winding Passage Drive...$422,500

2420 Amberwood Lane...........$435,000

8362 Ravenel Drive.................$435,000

1598 Collins Road..................$445,000

2492 Pine Valley View............$595,000

9928 Oak Knoll Terrace.........$785,000

