neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020.

80918

3624 Windflower Circle............$285,000

5107 Sonata Drive.....................$295,000

4906 Villa Circle........................$300,000

4036 Diamond Ridge View........$305,000

2802 Flintridge Drive...............$325,000

2861 Deliverance Drive............$328,000

2716 Harvest Ridge Heights.....$330,000

3035 Maverick Drive.................$334,000

2931 Reuben Drive...................$337,000

4835 Nightingale Drive............$340,000

5353 Galena Drive....................$340,000

3510 Summer Breeze Drive......$345,000

5415 Alta Loma Road................$345,000

4143 Parkwood Trail.................$358,600

7470 Montarbor Drive.............,$365,000

3235 Cortina Drive...................$366,500

3340 Briarpatch Place...............$375,000

4620 Ranch Circle.....................$376,000

7050 Hazelwood Lane..............$385,000

4102 Parkwood Trail.................$387,200

1460 Rock Ridge Court.............$405,000

6335 Peak Vista Circle...............$426,000

4550 Seton Place.......................$447,500

3829 Nuevo Circle....................$455,000

3425 Honeyburyl Drive............$468,000

4435 Campus Bluffs Court........$514,500

1405 Rock Ridge Court.............$515,000

1722 Vickers Drive....................$525,000

5935 Bay Springs Lane..............$543,000

6827 Rosewood Drive...............$585,000

4635 Seton Hall Road................$759,000

80919

6023 Colony Circle...................$260,000

538 Silverton Court..................$382,500

1045 Dancing Horse Drive.......$396,300

6435 Delmonico Drive.............$398,000

2590 Silent Rain Drive...............$412,000

1510 Bear Cloud Drive..............$424,900

5827 Morning Light Terrace....$434,900

1670 Hard Rock Point...............$440,000

5502 Silverstone Terrace...........$460,900

181 Wild Grass Way..................$478,500

5875 Morning Light Terrace....$480,000

6419 Mesedge Drive.................$495,000

5512 Silverstone Terrace...........$508,500

1104 Crown Haven Circle........$520,000

8460 Edgemont Way.................$550,000

5820 Ravina Court....................$620,000

2565 Kinderhook Lane.............$622,000

2210 Yankton Place...................$659,000

1916 La Bellezza Grove............$754,000

7910 Heartland Way.................$795,000

2750 Brogans Bluff Drive.........$860,000

7504 Solitude Lane................$1,175,000

80920

3502 Briargate Blvd..................$220,000

8269 Dolly Madison Drive........$285,000

3930 Ayers Drive.......................$300,000

2528 Elite Terrace.....................$320,000

4255 Scotch Pine Drive.............$323,000

8020 Chancellor Drive..............$326,000

4187 Zurich Drive.....................$350,500

5058 Plumstead Drive...............$365,000

4890 Ramblewood Drive..........$370,000

3225 Mirage Drive....................$370,000

3440 Birnamwood Drive...........$385,000

7828 Swiftrun Road..................$395,000

8324 Grand Peak Summit View...$410,000

8530 Stratus Drive....................$411,000

8520 Westminster Drive...........$411,500

4550 Squirreltail Drive.............$420,000

2457 Marston Heights..............$435,000

3165 Birnamwood Drive...........$440,000

3924 Cherry Plum Drive..........$461,000

2615 Heathrow Drive...............$479,500

2640 Kittyhawk Road...............$485,000

7670 Fargo Drive......................$487,200

2820 Clapton Drive..................$505,000

8970 Peabody Court.................$506,000

2405 Wimbleton Court............$520,000

10033 Pinedale Drive................$570,000

10023 Clovercrest Drive...........$749,000

9772 Summit Ash Court.........$1,200,000

Tags

Load comments