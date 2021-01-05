This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020.
80918
3624 Windflower Circle............$285,000
5107 Sonata Drive.....................$295,000
4906 Villa Circle........................$300,000
4036 Diamond Ridge View........$305,000
2802 Flintridge Drive...............$325,000
2861 Deliverance Drive............$328,000
2716 Harvest Ridge Heights.....$330,000
3035 Maverick Drive.................$334,000
2931 Reuben Drive...................$337,000
4835 Nightingale Drive............$340,000
5353 Galena Drive....................$340,000
3510 Summer Breeze Drive......$345,000
5415 Alta Loma Road................$345,000
4143 Parkwood Trail.................$358,600
7470 Montarbor Drive.............,$365,000
3235 Cortina Drive...................$366,500
3340 Briarpatch Place...............$375,000
4620 Ranch Circle.....................$376,000
7050 Hazelwood Lane..............$385,000
4102 Parkwood Trail.................$387,200
1460 Rock Ridge Court.............$405,000
6335 Peak Vista Circle...............$426,000
4550 Seton Place.......................$447,500
3829 Nuevo Circle....................$455,000
3425 Honeyburyl Drive............$468,000
4435 Campus Bluffs Court........$514,500
1405 Rock Ridge Court.............$515,000
1722 Vickers Drive....................$525,000
5935 Bay Springs Lane..............$543,000
6827 Rosewood Drive...............$585,000
4635 Seton Hall Road................$759,000
80919
6023 Colony Circle...................$260,000
538 Silverton Court..................$382,500
1045 Dancing Horse Drive.......$396,300
6435 Delmonico Drive.............$398,000
2590 Silent Rain Drive...............$412,000
1510 Bear Cloud Drive..............$424,900
5827 Morning Light Terrace....$434,900
1670 Hard Rock Point...............$440,000
5502 Silverstone Terrace...........$460,900
181 Wild Grass Way..................$478,500
5875 Morning Light Terrace....$480,000
6419 Mesedge Drive.................$495,000
5512 Silverstone Terrace...........$508,500
1104 Crown Haven Circle........$520,000
8460 Edgemont Way.................$550,000
5820 Ravina Court....................$620,000
2565 Kinderhook Lane.............$622,000
2210 Yankton Place...................$659,000
1916 La Bellezza Grove............$754,000
7910 Heartland Way.................$795,000
2750 Brogans Bluff Drive.........$860,000
7504 Solitude Lane................$1,175,000
80920
3502 Briargate Blvd..................$220,000
8269 Dolly Madison Drive........$285,000
3930 Ayers Drive.......................$300,000
2528 Elite Terrace.....................$320,000
4255 Scotch Pine Drive.............$323,000
8020 Chancellor Drive..............$326,000
4187 Zurich Drive.....................$350,500
5058 Plumstead Drive...............$365,000
4890 Ramblewood Drive..........$370,000
3225 Mirage Drive....................$370,000
3440 Birnamwood Drive...........$385,000
7828 Swiftrun Road..................$395,000
8324 Grand Peak Summit View...$410,000
8530 Stratus Drive....................$411,000
8520 Westminster Drive...........$411,500
4550 Squirreltail Drive.............$420,000
2457 Marston Heights..............$435,000
3165 Birnamwood Drive...........$440,000
3924 Cherry Plum Drive..........$461,000
2615 Heathrow Drive...............$479,500
2640 Kittyhawk Road...............$485,000
7670 Fargo Drive......................$487,200
2820 Clapton Drive..................$505,000
8970 Peabody Court.................$506,000
2405 Wimbleton Court............$520,000
10033 Pinedale Drive................$570,000
10023 Clovercrest Drive...........$749,000
9772 Summit Ash Court.........$1,200,000