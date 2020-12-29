Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 21-27, 2020.

80918

6608 Flintridge Drive....................$305,000

4915 Garden Ranch Drive.............$305,000

5005 Crestwood Drive...................$321,500

2505 Lyncrest Drive.......................$340,000

2910 Flintridge Square..................$340,000

6730 Snowbird Place......................$343,000

2722 Harvest Ridge Heights...........$345,000

6350 Lemonwood Drive................$349,000

2603 Avalanche Heights.................$350,500

6172 Cranberry Lane....................$352,000

4418 Ranch Circle.........................$360,000

6356 Bestview Way........................$380,000

4118 Parkwood Trail......................$380,300

6555 Dublin Circle........................$383,600

4126 Parkwood Trail......................$391,100

2465 Lyncrest Drive......................$400,000

6235 Turret Drive..........................$420,000

6125 Castlewood Lane...................$424,000

6123 Maroon Mesa Drive...............$448,000

5340 Topaz Drive...........................$575,000

2602 Northridge Drive..................$584,000

5570 Canvasback Court.................$740,000

4715 Stonehill Road......................$800,000

80919

1407 Territory Trail........................$217,000

1529 Ledge Rock Terrace..............$322,500

2140 Silent Rain Drive..................$351,000

5750 Astoria Way...........................$380,000

1022 Oak Hills Drive......................$400,000

5671 Majestic Drive.......................$422,000

6220 Rendezvous Trail...................$424,000

5446 Majestic Drive.......................$424,900

6970 Sparrow Court.......................$443,000

7445 Centennial Glen Drive.........$459,900

5515 Sample Way...........................$480,000

5637 Majestic Drive.......................$500,000

5492 Silverstone Terrace................$530,700

5482 Silverstone Terrace................$546,700

1645 Big Valley Drive.....................$552,000

1969 La Bellezza Grove..................$692,000

2525 Karamy Court........................$759,000

80920

2410 Vintage Drive........................$365,000

4445 Archwood Drive....................$373,000

1678 Fuller Road...........................$380,000

8590 Chancellor Drive...................$389,000

8020 Trefoil Court.........................$395,000

3830 Weather Vane Drive..............$398,000

8075 Chancellor Drive...................$410,000

3852 Clovergate Drive...................$415,000

3820 Cloud Drive...........................$424,900

9524 Newport Plum Court............$426,500

4425 Laven Way............................$446,000

3328 Greenmoor Court.................$460,000

10245 Tinsmith Trail.....................$462,000

8340 Capewood Court...................$500,000

10093 Pinedale Drive.....................$669,000

2336 Pine Valley View...................$670,000

Tags

Load comments