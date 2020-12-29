This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 21-27, 2020.
80918
6608 Flintridge Drive....................$305,000
4915 Garden Ranch Drive.............$305,000
5005 Crestwood Drive...................$321,500
2505 Lyncrest Drive.......................$340,000
2910 Flintridge Square..................$340,000
6730 Snowbird Place......................$343,000
2722 Harvest Ridge Heights...........$345,000
6350 Lemonwood Drive................$349,000
2603 Avalanche Heights.................$350,500
6172 Cranberry Lane....................$352,000
4418 Ranch Circle.........................$360,000
6356 Bestview Way........................$380,000
4118 Parkwood Trail......................$380,300
6555 Dublin Circle........................$383,600
4126 Parkwood Trail......................$391,100
2465 Lyncrest Drive......................$400,000
6235 Turret Drive..........................$420,000
6125 Castlewood Lane...................$424,000
6123 Maroon Mesa Drive...............$448,000
5340 Topaz Drive...........................$575,000
2602 Northridge Drive..................$584,000
5570 Canvasback Court.................$740,000
4715 Stonehill Road......................$800,000
80919
1407 Territory Trail........................$217,000
1529 Ledge Rock Terrace..............$322,500
2140 Silent Rain Drive..................$351,000
5750 Astoria Way...........................$380,000
1022 Oak Hills Drive......................$400,000
5671 Majestic Drive.......................$422,000
6220 Rendezvous Trail...................$424,000
5446 Majestic Drive.......................$424,900
6970 Sparrow Court.......................$443,000
7445 Centennial Glen Drive.........$459,900
5515 Sample Way...........................$480,000
5637 Majestic Drive.......................$500,000
5492 Silverstone Terrace................$530,700
5482 Silverstone Terrace................$546,700
1645 Big Valley Drive.....................$552,000
1969 La Bellezza Grove..................$692,000
2525 Karamy Court........................$759,000
80920
2410 Vintage Drive........................$365,000
4445 Archwood Drive....................$373,000
1678 Fuller Road...........................$380,000
8590 Chancellor Drive...................$389,000
8020 Trefoil Court.........................$395,000
3830 Weather Vane Drive..............$398,000
8075 Chancellor Drive...................$410,000
3852 Clovergate Drive...................$415,000
3820 Cloud Drive...........................$424,900
9524 Newport Plum Court............$426,500
4425 Laven Way............................$446,000
3328 Greenmoor Court.................$460,000
10245 Tinsmith Trail.....................$462,000
8340 Capewood Court...................$500,000
10093 Pinedale Drive.....................$669,000
2336 Pine Valley View...................$670,000