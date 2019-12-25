Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6150 Flintridge Drive……….$230,000

4558 La Cresta Drive……….$232,000

3059 Maverick Drive………..$280,000

2821 Ridgeglen Way………...$320,000

6530 Gemfield Drive………..$460,000

4715 Paramount Place………$505,000

80919

2021 Austrian Way………….$200,000

1610 Golden Hills Road…….$439,000

1070 Golden Hills Road…….$529,000

8410 Tiaga Trail…………….$586,000

80920

3910 Dewpoint Drive……….$281,000

2454 Vintage Drive…………$310,000

7825 Black Walnut Drive…..$338,000

7730 Manston Drive………..$360,000

8420 Camfield Circle……….$360,000

7843 Black Walnut Drive…..$378,500

8802 Alpine Valley Drive…...$385,000

9605 Daywood Lane………...$437,000

8105 Old Exchange Drive…..$443,000

2825 Helmsdale Drive………$446,000

8315 Sutterfield Drive………$450,000

3654 Oak Meadow Drive…...$485,000

2623 Glen Arbor Drive……..$540,000

10132 Oak Knoll Terrace……$588,000

Tags

Load comments