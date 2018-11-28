Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 8–14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6163 Little Pine Circle……………………....$208,000

2214 Palm Drive……………………………..$235,000

2626 Tomah Court…………………………...$252,000

2626 Tomah Court…………………………...$256,700

4707 El Camino Drive……………………....$269,000

5205 Sapphire Drive………………………....$510,000

4969 Mount Union Court…………………...$558,000

4890 Topaz Drive…………………………….$560,000

80919

6174 Colony Circle…………………………..$224,900

7246 Aspen Glen Lane………………………$255,000

2115 Golden Barrel Court…………………..$285,000

2660 Vidalia Terrace…………………………$325,000

8040 Barraport Drive………………………..$341,600

5710 Canyon Reserve Heights……………...$360,000

5891 Morning Light Terrace………………..$370,000

8031 Barraport Drive………………………..$377,300

1540 Mount Woodmen Court……………....$384,900

6565 Grey Eagle Lane……………………….$395,000

1575 Owl Ridge Drive……………………….$405,000

80920

7530 Chama Court…………………………..$255,000

7835 Lindsey Drive………………………….$325,000

8090 Radcliff Drive…………………………..$354,500

7726 Silver Maple Lane……………………..$359,000

1915 Spicewood Lane………………………..$371,000

3513 Painted Daisy Court…………………...$405,000

8318 Regiment Court………………………..$460,000

10382 Pinetop Drive………………………...$520,000

3324 Union Jack Way………………………..$537,300

7258 Antelope Lane………………………….$552,300

7044 Gail Place……………………………....$630,000

9692 Sycamore Glen Trail…………………..$675,000

