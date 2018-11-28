This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 8–14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6163 Little Pine Circle……………………....$208,000
2214 Palm Drive……………………………..$235,000
2626 Tomah Court…………………………...$252,000
2626 Tomah Court…………………………...$256,700
4707 El Camino Drive……………………....$269,000
5205 Sapphire Drive………………………....$510,000
4969 Mount Union Court…………………...$558,000
4890 Topaz Drive…………………………….$560,000
80919
6174 Colony Circle…………………………..$224,900
7246 Aspen Glen Lane………………………$255,000
2115 Golden Barrel Court…………………..$285,000
2660 Vidalia Terrace…………………………$325,000
8040 Barraport Drive………………………..$341,600
5710 Canyon Reserve Heights……………...$360,000
5891 Morning Light Terrace………………..$370,000
8031 Barraport Drive………………………..$377,300
1540 Mount Woodmen Court……………....$384,900
6565 Grey Eagle Lane……………………….$395,000
1575 Owl Ridge Drive……………………….$405,000
80920
7530 Chama Court…………………………..$255,000
7835 Lindsey Drive………………………….$325,000
8090 Radcliff Drive…………………………..$354,500
7726 Silver Maple Lane……………………..$359,000
1915 Spicewood Lane………………………..$371,000
3513 Painted Daisy Court…………………...$405,000
8318 Regiment Court………………………..$460,000
10382 Pinetop Drive………………………...$520,000
3324 Union Jack Way………………………..$537,300
7258 Antelope Lane………………………….$552,300
7044 Gail Place……………………………....$630,000
9692 Sycamore Glen Trail…………………..$675,000