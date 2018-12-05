Couple with keys to new home
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2652 Lynbarton Point……………………….$229,900

3806 Pearl Drive……………………………..$249,900

6710 Northwind Drive………………………$250,000

3395 Mira Loma Court……………………...$252,000

5202 Tomah Circle…………………………..$260,000

6530 Tarrypin Court…………………………$262,000

2725 Maroon Bells Ave……………………...$271,000

6720 Snowbird Place………………………...$281,900

6358 Brightstar Drive………………………..$287,500

2899 Keystone Circle………………………..$290,000

5102 Picket Drive……………………………$300,000

6137 Del Paz Drive………………………….$323,000

5623 Wells Fargo Drive……………………..$385,000

6727 Bishop Drive…………………………...$410,000

4659 Poleplant Drive………………………...$435,000

865 Eagle Rock Road………………………..$435,000

80919

5852 Chokecherry Drive…………………….$302,000

7204 Fleetwood Court……………………….$440,000

1820 Warm Tree Drive………………………$445,000

2740 Fieldstone Road………………………..$549,900

1740 Oak Hills Drive………………………..$550,000

1240 Wentwood Drive………………………$567,000

2230 Cape Pine Way…………………………$635,000

80920

8180 Chancellor Drive………………………$221,000

3475 Brisbane Drive…………………………$263,000

3410 Mirage Drive…………………………..$296,000

4705 Falls Church Road……………………..$335,000

7920 Ferncliff Drive…………………………$350,000

8125 Regiment Court………………………..$365,000

7495 Hickorywood Drive……………………$367,000

3703 Cape Romain Drive……………………$399,000

937 Venhorst Road…………………………..$429,800

2325 Amberwood Lane………………………$430,000

7217 Ross Drive……………………………...$445,000

8945 Chetwood Drive……………………….$450,000

3365 Hollycrest Drive……………………….$510,000

10054 Palisade Ridge Drive…………………$590,000

Tags

Load comments