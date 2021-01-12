Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020.

80918

5011 Bonita Way....................$257,000

4112 Diamond Ridge View.....$283,000

3724 Encino St.......................$307,000

5428 Escondido Court...........$310,000

3235 Squaw Valley Drive........$314,000

6007 Flintridge Drive.............$321,000

2660 Telluride Drive...............$331,500

5640 Tomah Drive..................$349,900

5523 Sonnet Heights..............$350,000

4619 Bella Drive.....................$350,000

4855 Meadowland Blvd..........$350,000

7210 Colebrook Lane.............$352,200

4940 Del Sol Road.................,$362,000

6332 Bestview Way.................$369,000

6148 Montarbor Drive...........$370,000

1861 Palm Drive.....................$376,000

4111 Parkwood Trail...............$379,100

3435 Hideaway Place..............$385,000

4135 Parkwood Trail...............$422,100

5547 Wells Fargo Drive............$470,000

5585 Brushwood Court..........$485,000

5725 Doe Skin Court.............$523,200

4440 University Oaks Place...$536,000

4020 Saddle Rock Road.........$585,000

3505 Chico Circle..................$590,000

6165 Garlock Way..................$599,900

1925 Montebello Drive West....$840,000

80919

1470 Owl Ridge Drive............$430,000

6438 Mesedge Drive...............$440,000

5380 Setters Way....................$536,000

2630 Edenderry Drive............$545,000

80920

3831 Smoke Tree Drive..........$256,000

8377 Dolly Madison Drive.....$350,000

8435 Sweetgum Terrace.........$355,000

8050 Trefoil Court.................$360,000

3238 Soaring Bird Circle.......$360,000

7935 Contrails Drive.............$410,000

8344 Grand Peak Summit View..$420,000

4295 Morning Glory Road....$434,000

2110 Springcrest Road...........$437,600

3225 Brunswick Drive............$445,000

3474 Limber Pine Court........$549,900

2195 Mulligan Drive..............$680,000

Tags

Load comments