This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2020.
80918
4880 Splitrail Drive...................$252,200
4925 Meadowland Blvd.............$290,000
4511 La Cresta Drive.................$309,000
4945 Montebello Drive.............$320,000
3570 Hazelwood Court.............$325,000
6025 Copper Mountain Drive...$335,000
1801 Vickers Drive....................$353,000
5485 Del Paz Drive....................$357,000
5420 Silver Drive.......................$358,000
6341 Firestar Lane....................$359,900
3515 Honeyburyl Drive............$362,800
3745 Summer Breeze Drive......$365,000
5548 Sonnet Heights.................$370,000
4412 Misty Drive.......................$410,000
6060 Bestview Way....................$419,900
2532 Infinity Place....................$445,000
7014 Antonito Court.................$450,000
867 Pulpit Rock Circle North....$480,000
80919
5035 Lanagan St.......................$205,000
125 Fox Hill Lane.....................$300,000
6303 Vail Circle.........................$380,000
7545 Julynn Road.....................$425,000
7420 Julynn Road.....................$435,000
5392 Silverstone Terrace...........$484,900
5532 Silverstone Terrace...........$487,800
5382 Silverstone Terrace...........$488,400
80920
7512 Patillas Court....................$207,700
8260 Camfield Circle................$310,000
2045 Whitehorn Drive North...$335,500
3730 Fair Dawn Drive................$345,500
3747 Thundercloud Drive.........$347,000
1919 Chapel Hills Drive...........$360,000
8286 Scarborough Drive............$364,000
8050 Horizon Drive...................$370,000
3495 Birnamwood Drive............$370,000
3206 Soaring Bird Circle...........$370,500
4350 Zurich Drive......................$390,000
8350 Camfield Circle.................$391,000
8960 Melbourne Drive...............$400,000
8350 Candleflower Circle.........$417,000
4345 Zurich Drive.....................$449,000
8282 Regiment Court...............$455,000
8734 Alpine Valley Drive...........$470,000
3575 Hollycrest Drive..............$470,000
8620 Brockhill Drive.................$485,000
4198 Apache Plume Drive........$500,000
8951 Rockmont Terrace............$523,000
3344 Greenmoor Court............$540,500
2850 Helmsdale Drive..............$545,000
3694 Cherry Plum Drive...........$605,000
9936 Glenrose Circle................$650,000