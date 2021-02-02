Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2020.

80918

4880 Splitrail Drive...................$252,200

4925 Meadowland Blvd.............$290,000

4511 La Cresta Drive.................$309,000

4945 Montebello Drive.............$320,000

3570 Hazelwood Court.............$325,000

6025 Copper Mountain Drive...$335,000

1801 Vickers Drive....................$353,000

5485 Del Paz Drive....................$357,000

5420 Silver Drive.......................$358,000

6341 Firestar Lane....................$359,900

3515 Honeyburyl Drive............$362,800

3745 Summer Breeze Drive......$365,000

5548 Sonnet Heights.................$370,000

4412 Misty Drive.......................$410,000

6060 Bestview Way....................$419,900

2532 Infinity Place....................$445,000

7014 Antonito Court.................$450,000

867 Pulpit Rock Circle North....$480,000

80919

5035 Lanagan St.......................$205,000

125 Fox Hill Lane.....................$300,000

6303 Vail Circle.........................$380,000

7545 Julynn Road.....................$425,000

7420 Julynn Road.....................$435,000

5392 Silverstone Terrace...........$484,900

5532 Silverstone Terrace...........$487,800

5382 Silverstone Terrace...........$488,400

80920

7512 Patillas Court....................$207,700

8260 Camfield Circle................$310,000

2045 Whitehorn Drive North...$335,500

3730 Fair Dawn Drive................$345,500

3747 Thundercloud Drive.........$347,000

1919 Chapel Hills Drive...........$360,000

8286 Scarborough Drive............$364,000

8050 Horizon Drive...................$370,000

3495 Birnamwood Drive............$370,000

3206 Soaring Bird Circle...........$370,500

4350 Zurich Drive......................$390,000

8350 Camfield Circle.................$391,000

8960 Melbourne Drive...............$400,000

8350 Candleflower Circle.........$417,000

4345 Zurich Drive.....................$449,000

8282 Regiment Court...............$455,000

8734 Alpine Valley Drive...........$470,000

3575 Hollycrest Drive..............$470,000

8620 Brockhill Drive.................$485,000

4198 Apache Plume Drive........$500,000

8951 Rockmont Terrace............$523,000

3344 Greenmoor Court............$540,500

2850 Helmsdale Drive..............$545,000

3694 Cherry Plum Drive...........$605,000

9936 Glenrose Circle................$650,000

