This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 19-25, 2020.

80918

2222 Palm Drive........................$260,000

6962 Los Reyes Circle...............$265,000

6355 Snowbird Drive................$300,000

4753 Shadowglen Drive............$325,000

2819 Ridgeglen Square.............$325,100

6541 Charter Drive...................$325,500

2704 Harvest Ridge Heights.....$340,000

3118 Squaw Valley Drive...........$345,600

6895 Meadowwood Place.........$350,000

2934 Keystone Circle................$355,000

2660 Black Diamond Terrace...$391,500

4755 Brown Valley Lane...........$415,000

2356 Damon Drive....................$530,400

1721 Vickers Drive....................$580,000

1972 Quadrangle Court............$600,000

80919

6182 Colony Circle...................$265,000

6310 Vail Circle.........................$390,000

5439 Lions Gate Lane..............$466,000

6505 Last Light Court..............$470,000

5481 Silverstone Terrace...........$482,000

540 Grey Eagle Drive...............$485,000

1540 Owl Ridge Drive..............$495,000

520 Buckeye Drive....................$500,000

6075 Moorfield Ave..................$541,000

940 Golden Hills Road..............$555,000

7490 Dairy Ranch Road.............$625,000

7627 Dante Way....................$1,295,000

80920

2615 Kenton Green Court........$349,500

3440 Mirage Drive....................$350,000

7436 Liberty Bell Drive............$365,000

5030 Herndon Circle................$375,500

2742 Lear Drive........................$389,900

8485 Rain Dance Court............$390,000

3860 Clovergate Drive..............$411,000

3145 Birnamwood Drive...........$445,000

8335 Tiller Court.....................$450,000

9075 Brainard Drive.................$470,000

9025 Salford Lane.....................$499,900

3223 Silver Pine Trail.................$565,000

3742 Oak Meadow Drive..........$575,000

2917 Wild Cherry Lane............$615,000

