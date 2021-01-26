This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 19-25, 2020.
80918
2222 Palm Drive........................$260,000
6962 Los Reyes Circle...............$265,000
6355 Snowbird Drive................$300,000
4753 Shadowglen Drive............$325,000
2819 Ridgeglen Square.............$325,100
6541 Charter Drive...................$325,500
2704 Harvest Ridge Heights.....$340,000
3118 Squaw Valley Drive...........$345,600
6895 Meadowwood Place.........$350,000
2934 Keystone Circle................$355,000
2660 Black Diamond Terrace...$391,500
4755 Brown Valley Lane...........$415,000
2356 Damon Drive....................$530,400
1721 Vickers Drive....................$580,000
1972 Quadrangle Court............$600,000
80919
6182 Colony Circle...................$265,000
6310 Vail Circle.........................$390,000
5439 Lions Gate Lane..............$466,000
6505 Last Light Court..............$470,000
5481 Silverstone Terrace...........$482,000
540 Grey Eagle Drive...............$485,000
1540 Owl Ridge Drive..............$495,000
520 Buckeye Drive....................$500,000
6075 Moorfield Ave..................$541,000
940 Golden Hills Road..............$555,000
7490 Dairy Ranch Road.............$625,000
7627 Dante Way....................$1,295,000
80920
2615 Kenton Green Court........$349,500
3440 Mirage Drive....................$350,000
7436 Liberty Bell Drive............$365,000
5030 Herndon Circle................$375,500
2742 Lear Drive........................$389,900
8485 Rain Dance Court............$390,000
3860 Clovergate Drive..............$411,000
3145 Birnamwood Drive...........$445,000
8335 Tiller Court.....................$450,000
9075 Brainard Drive.................$470,000
9025 Salford Lane.....................$499,900
3223 Silver Pine Trail.................$565,000
3742 Oak Meadow Drive..........$575,000
2917 Wild Cherry Lane............$615,000