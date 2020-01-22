Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5549 Dunbar Court…$209,500

6950 Los Reyes Circle…$251,500

2731 Flintridge Drive…$292,000

6161 Kingdom View…$295,000

2750 Maroon Bells Ave…$315,000

80919

6335 Savannah Way…$425,000

1370 Dancing Horse Drive…$435,000

5515 Flag Way…$459,900

5505 Vantage Vista Drive…$727,500

80920

3471 Plantation Grove…$362,000

8630 Avens Circle…$365,000

7495 Chancellor Drive…$410,000

2515 Wimbleton Court…$495,000

9370 Dome Run Court…$595,600

