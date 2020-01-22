This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5549 Dunbar Court…$209,500
6950 Los Reyes Circle…$251,500
2731 Flintridge Drive…$292,000
6161 Kingdom View…$295,000
2750 Maroon Bells Ave…$315,000
80919
6335 Savannah Way…$425,000
1370 Dancing Horse Drive…$435,000
5515 Flag Way…$459,900
5505 Vantage Vista Drive…$727,500
80920
3471 Plantation Grove…$362,000
8630 Avens Circle…$365,000
7495 Chancellor Drive…$410,000
2515 Wimbleton Court…$495,000
9370 Dome Run Court…$595,600