Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 18-26, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

113 Everett Drive……………………….$157,600

4714 Painted Sky View…………………$181,400

5665 Tuckerman Drive………………...$208,000

3464 Osprey Ridge Drive……………...$264,900

4988 Painted Sky View…………………$270,000

3349 Chestnut Glen Lane……………..$309,900

3270 Honeyburyl Drive………………..$315,000

1926 W. Flintlock Terrace……………..$334,700

2035 Rimwood Drive…………………..$345,000

6223 Cider Mill Place…………………..$354,900

7281 Treebrook Lane…………………..$369,300

3730 Calico Court……………………...$378,000

120 Arequa Ridge Drive………………..$450,000

80919

6063 Colony Circle……………………..$242,000

4608 Shadowglen Drive………………..$298,000

3170 Toro Drive………………………..$308,000

5461 Silverstone Terrace……………….$469,900

1986 Safe Harbor Court……………….$785,000

80920

12430 Safe Landing Drive……………..$180,000

7628 Clover Hill Drive………………...$196,000

974 S. Candlestar Loop………………..$199,000

7564 Camino Court……………………$214,000

2831 Boxwood Place…………………...$250,000

5423 Smokey Heights………………….$292,000

8937 Bella Flora Heights………………$306,000

7659 Timberline Court………………..$325,000

7824 Antigua Point…………………….$330,000

8237 Wilmington Drive……………….$348,500

8570 Ilex Drive…………………………$350,000

8234 Turkey Run Drive………………..$365,000

8830 Bloombury Court………………...$385,000

1838 Parliament Drive…………………$420,000

10155 Clear Creek Road……………….$427,000

8443 Castleford Grove…………………$450,000

8767 Estebury Circle…………………...$450,000

9037 Rollins Pass Court………………..$467,500

3450 Windjammer Drive………………$490,000

3272 Silver Pine Trail………………….$550,000

1014 Fuller Road……………………….$635,000

Tags

Load comments