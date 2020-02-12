This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 18-26, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
113 Everett Drive……………………….$157,600
4714 Painted Sky View…………………$181,400
5665 Tuckerman Drive………………...$208,000
3464 Osprey Ridge Drive……………...$264,900
4988 Painted Sky View…………………$270,000
3349 Chestnut Glen Lane……………..$309,900
3270 Honeyburyl Drive………………..$315,000
1926 W. Flintlock Terrace……………..$334,700
2035 Rimwood Drive…………………..$345,000
6223 Cider Mill Place…………………..$354,900
7281 Treebrook Lane…………………..$369,300
3730 Calico Court……………………...$378,000
120 Arequa Ridge Drive………………..$450,000
80919
6063 Colony Circle……………………..$242,000
4608 Shadowglen Drive………………..$298,000
3170 Toro Drive………………………..$308,000
5461 Silverstone Terrace……………….$469,900
1986 Safe Harbor Court……………….$785,000
80920
12430 Safe Landing Drive……………..$180,000
7628 Clover Hill Drive………………...$196,000
974 S. Candlestar Loop………………..$199,000
7564 Camino Court……………………$214,000
2831 Boxwood Place…………………...$250,000
5423 Smokey Heights………………….$292,000
8937 Bella Flora Heights………………$306,000
7659 Timberline Court………………..$325,000
7824 Antigua Point…………………….$330,000
8237 Wilmington Drive……………….$348,500
8570 Ilex Drive…………………………$350,000
8234 Turkey Run Drive………………..$365,000
8830 Bloombury Court………………...$385,000
1838 Parliament Drive…………………$420,000
10155 Clear Creek Road……………….$427,000
8443 Castleford Grove…………………$450,000
8767 Estebury Circle…………………...$450,000
9037 Rollins Pass Court………………..$467,500
3450 Windjammer Drive………………$490,000
3272 Silver Pine Trail………………….$550,000
1014 Fuller Road……………………….$635,000