This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 11-17, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3834 N. Vaquero Circle……..$249,900
5560 Del Rey Drive…………$285,000
6087 Del Rey Drive…………$292,000
4430 Misty Drive……………$295,000
5890 Del Paz Drive…………$305,000
2405 Royal Palm Drive……..$310,000
3024 Maverick Drive………..$315,000
5630 E. Wells Fargo Drive….$370,000
6270 Lemonwood Drive……$423,000
80919
150 Fox Hill Lane……………$413,000
5533 Majestic Drive…………$417,000
80920
3819 Smoke Tree Drive……...$215,000
3689 Brisbane Drive…………$280,000
8174 Telegraph Drive……….$300,000
4225 Gracewood Drive……...$310,000
7740 Lindsey Drive…………$313,000
2350 Elite Terrace…………...$313,300
2421 Legend Drive………….$360,000
8488 Grand Peak Vista Point...$368,000
7856 Swiftrun Road………….$395,000
2430 Linenhall Court……….$450,000
3305 Sugar Pine Way……….$599,900