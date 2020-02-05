neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 11-17, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3834 N. Vaquero Circle……..$249,900

5560 Del Rey Drive…………$285,000

6087 Del Rey Drive…………$292,000

4430 Misty Drive……………$295,000

5890 Del Paz Drive…………$305,000

2405 Royal Palm Drive……..$310,000

3024 Maverick Drive………..$315,000

5630 E. Wells Fargo Drive….$370,000

6270 Lemonwood Drive……$423,000

80919

150 Fox Hill Lane……………$413,000

5533 Majestic Drive…………$417,000

80920

3819 Smoke Tree Drive……...$215,000

3689 Brisbane Drive…………$280,000

8174 Telegraph Drive……….$300,000

4225 Gracewood Drive……...$310,000

7740 Lindsey Drive…………$313,000

2350 Elite Terrace…………...$313,300

2421 Legend Drive………….$360,000

8488 Grand Peak Vista Point...$368,000

7856 Swiftrun Road………….$395,000

2430 Linenhall Court……….$450,000

3305 Sugar Pine Way……….$599,900

Tags

Load comments