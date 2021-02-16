neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 9-15, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80918

3919 Diamond Ridge View........$302,000

5118 Hackamore Drive North..$310,000

2020 Palm Drive.......................$310,000

2674 Avalanche Heights............$319,900

2710 Harvest Ridge Heights....$333,000

6350 Firestar Lane...................$335,000

6138 Sapporo Drive..................$345,000

4425 Moonlight Drive..............$367,000

5318 Picket Drive.....................$370,000

5765 Red Onion Way.................$371,000

6415 Snowbird Drive................$374,000

13123 Stone Valley Drive..........$379,600

5914 Del Paz Drive....................$384,600

6371 Galway Drive....................$385,000

7238 Treebrook Lane................$390,000

3433 Amador Circle..................$400,000

5541 Copper Drive...................$600,000

4607 Cedarmere Drive..............$620,000

1760 Colgate Drive...................$785,000

80919

5710 Flag Way...........................$480,000

1660 Stoney Point Court...........$750,000

80920

2366 Distinctive Drive..............$325,000

8253 Telegraph Drive................$375,000

7808 Swiftrun Road..................$380,000

8320 Snapdragon Drive............$392,500

4842 Herndon Circle................$431,000

7420 Chancellor Drive..............$496,000

