This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 16-22, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80918

2905 Maroon Bells Ave..............$295,000

3130 El Canto Drive.................$310,000

5617 Little Nell Court..............$340,000

6661 Pony Express Drive...........$350,000

6899 Duke Drive.......................$365,000

6335 Fall River Drive.................$378,000

3858 Topsail Drive....................$379,500

3755 Cranswood Way...............$390,000

6442 Maroon Mesa Drive..........$455,000

2146 Concordia Drive..............$519,000

5580 Teakwood Terrace............$580,000

5927 Spurwood Drive...............$630,000

1030 Garlock Court..................$646,000

5485 Wittenberg Court............$755,000

80919

530 Spring Creek Court.............$353,000

6495 Perfect View.....................$430,000

2525 Ramsgate Terrace.............$465,000

4535 Eileen Court.....................$530,000

1896 Guardian Way...................$750,000

7535 Margarita Place................$835,000

80920

8255 Camfield Circle................$315,000

3925 Beltana Drive....................$327,500

7860 Chinook Court.................$335,000

7655 Hickorywood Drive.........$370,000

7915 Dakota Ridge Place...........$387,500

3380 Brunswick Drive...............$400,000

8270 Trafalger Drive.................$400,000

8259 Radcliff Drive..................$417,000

8359 Chancellor Drive..............$427,000

9020 Melbourne Drive..............$433,500

8840 Trottenham Court............$445,000

2615 Clapton Drive..................$450,000

9049 Estebury Circle.................$477,500

4155 Purple Plum Way..............$485,000

8925 Edgefield Drive................$500,000

2668 Marston Heights..............$510,000

9530 Hollydale Court...............$580,000

3440 Hollycrest Drive...............$620,600

