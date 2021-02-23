This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 16-22, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80918
2905 Maroon Bells Ave..............$295,000
3130 El Canto Drive.................$310,000
5617 Little Nell Court..............$340,000
6661 Pony Express Drive...........$350,000
6899 Duke Drive.......................$365,000
6335 Fall River Drive.................$378,000
3858 Topsail Drive....................$379,500
3755 Cranswood Way...............$390,000
6442 Maroon Mesa Drive..........$455,000
2146 Concordia Drive..............$519,000
5580 Teakwood Terrace............$580,000
5927 Spurwood Drive...............$630,000
1030 Garlock Court..................$646,000
5485 Wittenberg Court............$755,000
80919
530 Spring Creek Court.............$353,000
6495 Perfect View.....................$430,000
2525 Ramsgate Terrace.............$465,000
4535 Eileen Court.....................$530,000
1896 Guardian Way...................$750,000
7535 Margarita Place................$835,000
80920
8255 Camfield Circle................$315,000
3925 Beltana Drive....................$327,500
7860 Chinook Court.................$335,000
7655 Hickorywood Drive.........$370,000
7915 Dakota Ridge Place...........$387,500
3380 Brunswick Drive...............$400,000
8270 Trafalger Drive.................$400,000
8259 Radcliff Drive..................$417,000
8359 Chancellor Drive..............$427,000
9020 Melbourne Drive..............$433,500
8840 Trottenham Court............$445,000
2615 Clapton Drive..................$450,000
9049 Estebury Circle.................$477,500
4155 Purple Plum Way..............$485,000
8925 Edgefield Drive................$500,000
2668 Marston Heights..............$510,000
9530 Hollydale Court...............$580,000
3440 Hollycrest Drive...............$620,600