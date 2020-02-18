This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 24-Dec. 5, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
1104 Maxwell St……………………………..$170,000
1345 Suncrest Way…………………………..$255,000
3325 Glade Court……………………………$258,500
4946 Joseph Drive…………………………..$270,000
2624 Deliverance Drive……………………..$320,000
2970 Purgatory Drive……………………….$320,000
6450 Snowbird Drive………………………..$320,500
5805 Del Paz Drive………………………….$321,000
6626 Sproul Lane……………………………$337,400
7237 Treebrook Lane………………………..$354,200
6260 Mach 1 Drive…………………………..$375,000
7215 Treebrook Lane………………………..$383,800
1314 Dublin Blvd…………………………….$439,900
6130 Spurwood Drive……………………….$450,000
6250 Spurwood Drive……………………….$577,500
80919
4814 Sprucewood Drive……………………..$250,000
3258 Toro Circle…………………………….$308,000
2735 Front Royal Drive……………………..$335,000
5822 Wild Rye Drive………………………..$367,300
5834 Wild Rye Drive………………………..$458,900
7210 Big Valley Court……………………….$511,400
2055 Rockhurst Blvd………………………...$518,700
80920
2640 Cather Ave……………………………..$161,000
2664 Bannister Court………………………..$216,000
4265 Ramblewood Drive…………………….$279,900
7675 Whitehorn Court……………………...$282,000
3135 Zephyr Drive…………………………..$289,000
8724 Vista Azul Heights…………………….$307,000
8360 Freemantle Drive……………………...$335,000
8242 Wilmington Drive……………………..$340,000
7660 Gibralter Drive………………………...$343,300
3010 Windjammer Drive……………………$350,000
2350 Norwich Drive………………………...$356,000
7725 Gibralter Drive………………………...$365,000
1948 Chapel Hills Drive…………………….$365,000
8256 Horn Run Road………………………..$369,900
8401 Cooper River Drive……………………$380,500
7825 Scarborough Drive…………………….$384,900
2665 Clapton Drive………………………….$385,000
8303 Old Exchange Drive……………………$448,000
4975 Mushroom Rock Court………………..$480,000
5672 Old River Drive………………………..$490,000