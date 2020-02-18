Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 24-Dec. 5, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

1104 Maxwell St……………………………..$170,000

1345 Suncrest Way…………………………..$255,000

3325 Glade Court……………………………$258,500

4946 Joseph Drive…………………………..$270,000

2624 Deliverance Drive……………………..$320,000

2970 Purgatory Drive……………………….$320,000

6450 Snowbird Drive………………………..$320,500

5805 Del Paz Drive………………………….$321,000

6626 Sproul Lane……………………………$337,400

7237 Treebrook Lane………………………..$354,200

6260 Mach 1 Drive…………………………..$375,000

7215 Treebrook Lane………………………..$383,800

1314 Dublin Blvd…………………………….$439,900

6130 Spurwood Drive……………………….$450,000

6250 Spurwood Drive……………………….$577,500

80919

4814 Sprucewood Drive……………………..$250,000

3258 Toro Circle…………………………….$308,000

2735 Front Royal Drive……………………..$335,000

5822 Wild Rye Drive………………………..$367,300

5834 Wild Rye Drive………………………..$458,900

7210 Big Valley Court……………………….$511,400

2055 Rockhurst Blvd………………………...$518,700

80920

2640 Cather Ave……………………………..$161,000

2664 Bannister Court………………………..$216,000

4265 Ramblewood Drive…………………….$279,900

7675 Whitehorn Court……………………...$282,000

3135 Zephyr Drive…………………………..$289,000

8724 Vista Azul Heights…………………….$307,000

8360 Freemantle Drive……………………...$335,000

8242 Wilmington Drive……………………..$340,000

7660 Gibralter Drive………………………...$343,300

3010 Windjammer Drive……………………$350,000

2350 Norwich Drive………………………...$356,000

7725 Gibralter Drive………………………...$365,000

1948 Chapel Hills Drive…………………….$365,000

8256 Horn Run Road………………………..$369,900

8401 Cooper River Drive……………………$380,500

7825 Scarborough Drive…………………….$384,900

2665 Clapton Drive………………………….$385,000

8303 Old Exchange Drive……………………$448,000

4975 Mushroom Rock Court………………..$480,000

5672 Old River Drive………………………..$490,000

