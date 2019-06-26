Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6521 Charter Drive…………$260,000

4719 La Cresta Drive………$276,100

5965 Eldora Lane…………..$295,000

4746 Julliard Drive…………$415,000

4710 Julliard Drive…………$435,200

80919

5940 Bourke Drive………….$275,000

6020 Pemberton Way……….$290,000

7250 Rising Moon Drive…...$299,000

270 Saddlemountain Road…$325,000

5650 Flag Way………………$389,000

1030 Big Valley Drive………$491,000

2825 Brogans Bluff Drive……$750,000

80920

7921 Lexington Park Drive…$215,000

3435 Birnamwood Drive……$360,000

3356 Union Jack Way………$374,700

2655 Clapton Drive………..$420,000

3555 Painted Daisy Court….$430,000

9535 Penstemon Court…….$475,500

2479 Pine Valley View…….$506,000

9952 Oak Knoll Terrace…..$1,200,000

