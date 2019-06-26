This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6521 Charter Drive…………$260,000
4719 La Cresta Drive………$276,100
5965 Eldora Lane…………..$295,000
4746 Julliard Drive…………$415,000
4710 Julliard Drive…………$435,200
80919
5940 Bourke Drive………….$275,000
6020 Pemberton Way……….$290,000
7250 Rising Moon Drive…...$299,000
270 Saddlemountain Road…$325,000
5650 Flag Way………………$389,000
1030 Big Valley Drive………$491,000
2825 Brogans Bluff Drive……$750,000
80920
7921 Lexington Park Drive…$215,000
3435 Birnamwood Drive……$360,000
3356 Union Jack Way………$374,700
2655 Clapton Drive………..$420,000
3555 Painted Daisy Court….$430,000
9535 Penstemon Court…….$475,500
2479 Pine Valley View…….$506,000
9952 Oak Knoll Terrace…..$1,200,000