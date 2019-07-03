neighborhood real estate
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6117 Pine Hill Drive………………………..$226,000

5108 Sonata Drive…………………………..$229,900

3615 Indianpipe Circle……………………...$260,000

6617 Charter Drive………………………….$285,000

6215 Northwind Drive……………………...$312,000

2975 Purgatory Drive……………………….$321,500

6120 Tuckerman Lane………………………$325,000

6235 Powder Puff Drive……………………$333,000

6353 Fall River Drive……………………….$355,000

4692 Poleplant Drive………………………..$405,000

4760 Jamestown Drive……………………...$480,000

4555 Seton Hall Road………………………$590,000

80919

5955 Wisteria Drive…………………………$312,000

6562 Foxdale Circle…………………………$342,500

215 Raven Hills Road……………………….$355,000

2825 Coldwater Drive……………………….$420,000

5310 Autumn Hills Court…………………..$452,500

6365 Fall Haven Court………………………$512,000

80920

8206 Steadman Drive……………………….$272,500

3425 Talcott Terrace………………………...$306,500

2449 Vintage Drive………………………….$315,000

3759 Thundercloud Drive………………….$320,000

3658 Plantation Grove……………………...$365,000

4046 Morning Glory Road…………………$420,500

2520 Amberwood Lane……………………..$440,000

8408 Old Exchange Drive…………………..$453,000

9503 Newport Plum Court…………………$455,000

Tags

Load comments