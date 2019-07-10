Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4960 Garden Ranch Drive…………………$290,000

4109 Lupine St……………………………..$295,000

6830 Meadowwood Place………………….$305,000

6695 Lange Circle………………………….$305,000

3845 Summer Breeze Drive………………..$325,000

5928 Wolf Creek Place…………………….$325,000

5560 Parapet Court………………………..$510,000

80919

1624 Maitland Court………………………$222,000

582 Tamarron Drive………………………$309,000

5805 Canyon Reserve Heights……………$352,500

6462 Hawkeye Circle………………………$365,000

734 Saddlemountain Road…………………$400,000

1050 S. War Eagle Drive…………………..$424,000

1530 Owl Ridge Drive……………………..$438,000

49 Wild Grass Way………………………...$445,000

8151 Table Mesa Way………………………$470,000

6265 Savannah Way………………………...$480,500

7210 Sagerock Court………………………$490,000

2580 Sierra Oak Drive……………………..$495,000

80920

3420 Talcott Terrace………………………..$282,500

8226 Wilmington Drive…………………...$300,000

7925 Manston Drive……………………….$340,000

8187 Radcliff Drive………………………...$355,000

7822 Potomac Drive……………………….$356,500

2080 Bramblwood Lane……………………$375,000

10205 Monmouth Lane……………………$385,000

3583 Painted Daisy Court…………………$450,000

8275 Old Exchange Drive………………….$450,000

9245 Chetwood Drive………………………$515,000

