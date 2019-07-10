This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4960 Garden Ranch Drive…………………$290,000
4109 Lupine St……………………………..$295,000
6830 Meadowwood Place………………….$305,000
6695 Lange Circle………………………….$305,000
3845 Summer Breeze Drive………………..$325,000
5928 Wolf Creek Place…………………….$325,000
5560 Parapet Court………………………..$510,000
80919
1624 Maitland Court………………………$222,000
582 Tamarron Drive………………………$309,000
5805 Canyon Reserve Heights……………$352,500
6462 Hawkeye Circle………………………$365,000
734 Saddlemountain Road…………………$400,000
1050 S. War Eagle Drive…………………..$424,000
1530 Owl Ridge Drive……………………..$438,000
49 Wild Grass Way………………………...$445,000
8151 Table Mesa Way………………………$470,000
6265 Savannah Way………………………...$480,500
7210 Sagerock Court………………………$490,000
2580 Sierra Oak Drive……………………..$495,000
80920
3420 Talcott Terrace………………………..$282,500
8226 Wilmington Drive…………………...$300,000
7925 Manston Drive……………………….$340,000
8187 Radcliff Drive………………………...$355,000
7822 Potomac Drive……………………….$356,500
2080 Bramblwood Lane……………………$375,000
10205 Monmouth Lane……………………$385,000
3583 Painted Daisy Court…………………$450,000
8275 Old Exchange Drive………………….$450,000
9245 Chetwood Drive………………………$515,000