This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6160 Fall River Drive.................$329,000
5815 New Crossings Point.........$338,500
2719 Flintridge Circle................$389,900
3920 Sedgewood Way................$415,000
1078 Kelso Place........................$505,200
80919
2750 Silent Rain Drive............$390,000
97 Wild Grass Way...................$424,900
91 Wild Grass Way...................$460,200
5301 Silverstone Terrace............$496,500
5460 Kates Drive......................$589,000