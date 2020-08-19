neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6160 Fall River Drive.................$329,000

5815 New Crossings Point.........$338,500

2719 Flintridge Circle................$389,900

3920 Sedgewood Way................$415,000

1078 Kelso Place........................$505,200

80919

2750 Silent Rain Drive............$390,000

97 Wild Grass Way...................$424,900

91 Wild Grass Way...................$460,200

5301 Silverstone Terrace............$496,500

5460 Kates Drive......................$589,000

