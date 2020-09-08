This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4726 La Cresta Drive...............$286,000
3818 Pearl Drive.....................$310,000
1991 Palm Drive.....................$318,000
6420 Gilmore Grove...............$329,000
6515 Northwind Drive .........$335,000
4270 Parkwood Trail...............$338,700
6205 Northwind Drive............$340,000
4262 Parkwood Trail...............$379,000
2625 Flintridge Drive..............$412,000
6040 Bestview Way..................$429,000
5530 Cambria Court...............$520,000
5925 Bay Springs Lane............$520,000
80919
7264 Aspen Glen Lane............$300,000
5125 Alderstone Way...............$368,000
4965 Braeburn Way.................$385,000
5060 Champagne Drive.........$400,000
1143 Dancing Horse Drive......$435,000
1275 Dancing Horse Drive......$480,000
60 Woodmen Court.................$500,500
2215 Yankton Place..................$640,000
7485 Centennial Glen Drive...$662,000
7515 Fairbranch Court............$718,000