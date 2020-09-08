Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4726 La Cresta Drive...............$286,000

3818 Pearl Drive.....................$310,000

1991 Palm Drive.....................$318,000

6420 Gilmore Grove...............$329,000

6515 Northwind Drive .........$335,000

4270 Parkwood Trail...............$338,700

6205 Northwind Drive............$340,000

4262 Parkwood Trail...............$379,000

2625 Flintridge Drive..............$412,000

6040 Bestview Way..................$429,000

5530 Cambria Court...............$520,000

5925 Bay Springs Lane............$520,000

80919

7264 Aspen Glen Lane............$300,000

5125 Alderstone Way...............$368,000

4965 Braeburn Way.................$385,000

5060 Champagne Drive.........$400,000

1143 Dancing Horse Drive......$435,000

1275 Dancing Horse Drive......$480,000

60 Woodmen Court.................$500,500

2215 Yankton Place..................$640,000

7485 Centennial Glen Drive...$662,000

7515 Fairbranch Court............$718,000

