This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2546 Hatch Circle............... $235,000
3225 Galena Court...............$245,000
6520 Montarbor Drive..........$265,000
2220 Roundtop Drive...........$265,000
5462 Mira Loma Circle.........$330,500
3930 Dolphin Circle..............$387,000
2680 Sunbird Drive...............$404,000
4147 Anitra Circle.................$405,000
4734 Julliard Drive................$450,000
4310 Ridgelane Drive...........$499,000
80919
5459 Pinon Valley Road.........$365,000
265 Silver Spring Drive..........$415,000
5369 Setters Way..................$520,000
640 Carved Terrace................$581,000
8350 Russett Court................$792,000