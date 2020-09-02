neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2546 Hatch Circle............... $235,000

3225 Galena Court...............$245,000

6520 Montarbor Drive..........$265,000

2220 Roundtop Drive...........$265,000

5462 Mira Loma Circle.........$330,500

3930 Dolphin Circle..............$387,000

2680 Sunbird Drive...............$404,000

4147 Anitra Circle.................$405,000

4734 Julliard Drive................$450,000

4310 Ridgelane Drive...........$499,000

80919

5459 Pinon Valley Road.........$365,000

265 Silver Spring Drive..........$415,000

5369 Setters Way..................$520,000

640 Carved Terrace................$581,000

8350 Russett Court................$792,000

