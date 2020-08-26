Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

1310 Eastmeadow Court..........$36,100

7618 Montarbor Drive...........$305,000

3147 Sapporo Court...............$340,000

4238 Parkwood Trail..............$377,800

4246 Parkwood Trail...............$393,700

4230 Parkwood Trial...............$400,400

80919

2650 Silent Rain Drive............$359,600

430 Buckeye Drive..................$469,000

6444 Hawkeye Circle.............$475,000

6070 Moorfield Avenue..........$507,500

7625 Sierra Pine Drive...........$508,000

2020 Spirerock Path...............$645,000

