This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
1310 Eastmeadow Court..........$36,100
7618 Montarbor Drive...........$305,000
3147 Sapporo Court...............$340,000
4238 Parkwood Trail..............$377,800
4246 Parkwood Trail...............$393,700
4230 Parkwood Trial...............$400,400
80919
2650 Silent Rain Drive............$359,600
430 Buckeye Drive..................$469,000
6444 Hawkeye Circle.............$475,000
6070 Moorfield Avenue..........$507,500
7625 Sierra Pine Drive...........$508,000
2020 Spirerock Path...............$645,000