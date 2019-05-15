This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5556 Dunbar Court…………………………$175,000
4875 Meadowland Blvd……………………..$278,000
4612 Shadowglen Drive…………………….$282,400
3735 Summer Breeze Drive………………..$300,000
5230 Redondo Circle……………………….$320,000
3645 Gingham Way…………………………$323,500
2545 Black Diamond Terrace………………..$351,100
3555 Cranswood Way……………………….$354,000
80919
535 Grey Eagle Drive……………………….$367,000
5818 Morning Light Terrace……………….$400,300
2650 Stoneridge Drive……………………...$405,000
6813 Oak Valley Drive………………………$439,900
1325 Bison Ridge Drive……………………..$447,500
2915 Terranova Court……………………….$675,000
80920
3480 Brisbane Drive…………………………$268,000
8242 Turkey Run Drive……………………..$275,000
2541 Legend Drive…………………………..$291,700
8910 Bellcove Circle…………………………$342,000
3015 Clipper Drive………………………….$350,000
8326 Andrus Drive………………………….$387,500
9130 Bellcove Circle………………………..$400,000
1110 Montezuma Road……………………..$450,000
9970 Bridgeport Drive………………………$461,000
3743 Tuscanna Grove……………………….$570,000