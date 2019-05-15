Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5556 Dunbar Court…………………………$175,000

4875 Meadowland Blvd……………………..$278,000

4612 Shadowglen Drive…………………….$282,400

3735 Summer Breeze Drive………………..$300,000

5230 Redondo Circle……………………….$320,000

3645 Gingham Way…………………………$323,500

2545 Black Diamond Terrace………………..$351,100

3555 Cranswood Way……………………….$354,000

80919

535 Grey Eagle Drive……………………….$367,000

5818 Morning Light Terrace……………….$400,300

2650 Stoneridge Drive……………………...$405,000

6813 Oak Valley Drive………………………$439,900

1325 Bison Ridge Drive……………………..$447,500

2915 Terranova Court……………………….$675,000

80920

3480 Brisbane Drive…………………………$268,000

8242 Turkey Run Drive……………………..$275,000

2541 Legend Drive…………………………..$291,700

8910 Bellcove Circle…………………………$342,000

3015 Clipper Drive………………………….$350,000

8326 Andrus Drive………………………….$387,500

9130 Bellcove Circle………………………..$400,000

1110 Montezuma Road……………………..$450,000

9970 Bridgeport Drive………………………$461,000

3743 Tuscanna Grove……………………….$570,000

