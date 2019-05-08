Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3410 Hideaway Place………..$244,500

5324 Alta Loma Road………$255,000

2215 Ptarmigan Lane……….$290,000

3635 Mountainside Drive…..$291,500

3232 Bell Mountain Drive…..$292,000

2555 Roundtop Drive……….$317,000

3011 Banjo Drive…………….$322,000

6540 Denim Drive…………..$345,000

6060 Briarcliff Road………...$435,000

4651 Poleplant Drive………..$440,000

80919

1421 Ledge Rock Terrace……$300,000

6215 Moccasin Pass………….$350,000

545 Allegheny Drive………...$365,000

910 Flying Eagle Place………$405,000

2635 Twin Harbor Heights….$405,000

2248 Ramsgate Terrace……..$420,000

2508 Sierra Oak Drive……...$515,000

1435 Oak Hills Drive……….$550,000

2405 Regal View Court……..$623,500

5821 Wilson Road…………..$630,000

80920

3670 Brisbane Drive………...$231,000

4818 Herndon Circle……….$282,400

7985 Interlaken Drive………$310,000

8160 Candleflower Circle…..$345,000

8798 Bellcove Circle………..$358,000

3880 Cloud Drive…………..$360,000

7835 Ultra Drive……………$375,000

8303 Andrus Drive…………$391,000

2324 Winstead View……….$420,000

6418 Adamants Drive………$439,500

9815 Treelake Drive………..$445,000

10211 Murmuring Pine Court…$505,000

7231 Milner Drive………….$525,000

2775 Helmsdale Drive………$548,000

Tags

Load comments