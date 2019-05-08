This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3410 Hideaway Place………..$244,500
5324 Alta Loma Road………$255,000
2215 Ptarmigan Lane……….$290,000
3635 Mountainside Drive…..$291,500
3232 Bell Mountain Drive…..$292,000
2555 Roundtop Drive……….$317,000
3011 Banjo Drive…………….$322,000
6540 Denim Drive…………..$345,000
6060 Briarcliff Road………...$435,000
4651 Poleplant Drive………..$440,000
80919
1421 Ledge Rock Terrace……$300,000
6215 Moccasin Pass………….$350,000
545 Allegheny Drive………...$365,000
910 Flying Eagle Place………$405,000
2635 Twin Harbor Heights….$405,000
2248 Ramsgate Terrace……..$420,000
2508 Sierra Oak Drive……...$515,000
1435 Oak Hills Drive……….$550,000
2405 Regal View Court……..$623,500
5821 Wilson Road…………..$630,000
80920
3670 Brisbane Drive………...$231,000
4818 Herndon Circle……….$282,400
7985 Interlaken Drive………$310,000
8160 Candleflower Circle…..$345,000
8798 Bellcove Circle………..$358,000
3880 Cloud Drive…………..$360,000
7835 Ultra Drive……………$375,000
8303 Andrus Drive…………$391,000
2324 Winstead View……….$420,000
6418 Adamants Drive………$439,500
9815 Treelake Drive………..$445,000
10211 Murmuring Pine Court…$505,000
7231 Milner Drive………….$525,000
2775 Helmsdale Drive………$548,000