This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
7420 Churchwood Circle……………………………………………………$271,000
2005 Palm Drive……………………………………………………………..$325,000
2510 Black Diamond Terracce……………………………………………...$350,000
3445 Cedarhurst Way………………………………………………………..$385,000
7253 Alpine Daisy Drive…………………………………………………….$438,200
4985 Park Vista Blvd…………………………………………………………$450,000
6120 Lemonwood Drive…………………………………………………….$451,000
80919
6030 Moorfield Ave………………………………………………………….$385,000
5655 Mule Deer Drive………………………………………………………$420,000
2425 Vanreen Drive………………………………………………………….$525,000
80920
8135 Camfield Circle………………………………………………………...$285,000
7850 Chinook Court…………………………………………………………$350,000
7945 Holland Court…………………………………………………………$380,000
8525 Smoky Falls Court…………………………………………………….$395,000
3650 Birnamwood Drive…………………………………………………….$395,000
8314 Ravenel Drive………………………………………………………….$403,000
3371 Union Jack Way……………………………………………………….$425,000
2354 Craycroft Drive………………………………………………………..$473,000
2805 Helmsdale Drive……………………………………………………….$476,000