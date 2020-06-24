neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

7420 Churchwood Circle……………………………………………………$271,000

2005 Palm Drive……………………………………………………………..$325,000

2510 Black Diamond Terracce……………………………………………...$350,000

3445 Cedarhurst Way………………………………………………………..$385,000

7253 Alpine Daisy Drive…………………………………………………….$438,200

4985 Park Vista Blvd…………………………………………………………$450,000

6120 Lemonwood Drive…………………………………………………….$451,000

80919

6030 Moorfield Ave………………………………………………………….$385,000

5655 Mule Deer Drive………………………………………………………$420,000

2425 Vanreen Drive………………………………………………………….$525,000

80920

8135 Camfield Circle………………………………………………………...$285,000

7850 Chinook Court…………………………………………………………$350,000

7945 Holland Court…………………………………………………………$380,000

8525 Smoky Falls Court…………………………………………………….$395,000

3650 Birnamwood Drive…………………………………………………….$395,000

8314 Ravenel Drive………………………………………………………….$403,000

3371 Union Jack Way……………………………………………………….$425,000

2354 Craycroft Drive………………………………………………………..$473,000

2805 Helmsdale Drive……………………………………………………….$476,000

