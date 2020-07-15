neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 30-April 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2519 Blazek Loop……………………………$233,400

2523 Hatch Circle…………………………...$276,000

2054 Palm Drive…………………………….$280,000

5305 El Camino Drive………………………$282,500

6720 Montarbor Drive……………………...$315,000

4745 Shadowglen Drive……………………..$320,000

2791 Maroon Bells Ave……………………..$336,000

5995 Del Rey Drive…………………………$341,000

6751 Snowbird Drive………………………..$350,000

2722 Northcrest Drive……………………...$375,000

1288 Baron Road……………………………$399,900

4860 Poleplant Drive……………………….$405,000

5234 Borrego Drive…………………………$450,000

3965 Saddle Rock Road…………………….$563,000

80919

217 Hargrove Court…………………………$247,800

5260 Meadowgreen Drive…………………..$334,000

5727 Canyon Reserve Heights………………$339,900

318 Saddlemountain Road…………………..$340,000

2135 Wickes Road…………………………..$445,000

1380 Carlson Drive………………………….$470,000

8475 Edgemont Way………………………...$495,000

2415 Rossmere St……………………………$564,000

2560 Talleson Court………………………...$800,000

80920

7906 Lexington Park Drive…………………$227,500

3155 Mirage Drive…………………………..$327,000

4340 Scotch Pine Drive……………………..$346,000

4420 Laven Way……………………………..$355,000

4744 Pascal Court…………………………...$370,000

3665 Windjammer Drive……………………$391,100

3075 Commodore Drive…………………….$410,000

8634 Alpine Valley Drive……………………$415,000

9270 Bellcove Circle…………………………$420,000

7980 Henslow Court………………………..$440,000

8720 April Drive……………………………..$453,300

9715 Pleasanton Drive………………………$535,000

10046 Pine Glade Drive…………………….$609,000

2559 Willow Glen Drive……………………$740,000

Tags

Load comments