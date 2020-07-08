This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5504 Escondido Drive……..$310,800
6970 Sagewood Court……..$320,000
3815 Moose Run Drive……$354,000
4145 Anitra Circle…………$422,100
3640 Tapestry Terrace……..$423,000
3895 Saddle Rock Road…...$460,000
8291 Ryegate Way…………$510,000
3505 Brushwood Lane…….$530,000
1620 Colgate Drive………..$560,000
4595 Seton Hall Road…….$632,000
80919
1645 Territory Trail………..$435,000
8065 Edgerton Court………$575,000
8190 Spire Court…………...$579,900
2475 Brogans Bluff Drive….$715,000
80920
8326 Turkey Run Drive……$265,000
4410 Ramblewood Drive….$296,000
5020 Ramblewood Drive….$330,000
8170 Candon Drive………..$331,000
8310 Scarborough Drive…..$355,000
8345 Dolly Madison Drive...$365,000
8415 Ilex Drive…………….$375,500
8316 Cooper River Drive…$380,000
4110 Jasperwood Court…..$390,000
4745 Stillwell Drive………..$439,900
4015 Cherry Plum Drive…..$460,000
2860 Helmsdale Drive……..$465,000
3245 Hollycrest Drive……..$469,200
2469 Craycroft Drive………$496,900
7081 Gail Place…………….$569,000