This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5504 Escondido Drive……..$310,800

6970 Sagewood Court……..$320,000

3815 Moose Run Drive……$354,000

4145 Anitra Circle…………$422,100

3640 Tapestry Terrace……..$423,000

3895 Saddle Rock Road…...$460,000

8291 Ryegate Way…………$510,000

3505 Brushwood Lane…….$530,000

1620 Colgate Drive………..$560,000

4595 Seton Hall Road…….$632,000

80919

1645 Territory Trail………..$435,000

8065 Edgerton Court………$575,000

8190 Spire Court…………...$579,900

2475 Brogans Bluff Drive….$715,000

80920

8326 Turkey Run Drive……$265,000

4410 Ramblewood Drive….$296,000

5020 Ramblewood Drive….$330,000

8170 Candon Drive………..$331,000

8310 Scarborough Drive…..$355,000

8345 Dolly Madison Drive...$365,000

8415 Ilex Drive…………….$375,500

8316 Cooper River Drive…$380,000

4110 Jasperwood Court…..$390,000

4745 Stillwell Drive………..$439,900

4015 Cherry Plum Drive…..$460,000

2860 Helmsdale Drive……..$465,000

3245 Hollycrest Drive……..$469,200

2469 Craycroft Drive………$496,900

7081 Gail Place…………….$569,000

