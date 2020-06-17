This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3633 Hayman Court……….………………$216,200
2955 Maroon Bells Ave……………………$250,000
4703 Bella Drive…………...………………$260,000
2138 Palm Drive…………...………………$272,500
3830 Pearl Drive…………..……………….$285,000
5335 Picket Place…………..………………$313,000
3020 Fireweed Drive………………………$328,000
6065 Little Johnny Drive…………………$332,000
1886 Palm Drive…………..………………$335,000
7282 Treebrook Lane……..………………$337,000
6832 Snowbird Terrace……………………$370,000
4335 Parkwood Trail………………………$370,100
6624 Monterey Pine Loop...……………..$392,500
6275 Garlock Way…………………………$465,000
4240 Saddle Rock Road…...………………$715,000
80919
10091 Hannaway Drive……………………$118,200
1644 Maitland Court……...………………$210,000
5505 Cross Creek Drive………………….$283,000
6565 Foxdale Circle……………………….$314,000
2710 Hanovertown Drive…………………$350,000
5804 Wild Rye Drive…….………………$431,900
5510 Sample Way…………………………$450,000
2215 Harvester Court……..………………$482,000
2730 Fieldstone Road……..………………$584,500
5345 Aubrey Way………….………………$600,000
8030 Hedgewood Way…….………………$625,000
3055 Richfield Drive………………………$655,000
80920
6404 Casual Drive…………………………$284,000
8235 Timothy Court……...………………$335,000
8530 Sassafras Drive………………………$338,000
4369 Apache Plume Drive...……………..$345,000
8120 Plume Terrace……….………………$359,900
7567 Liberty Bell Drive…..………………$360,000
8670 Ballantrae Drive……..………………$415,000
9977 Oak Knoll Terrace…..………………$699,000