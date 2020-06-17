Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3633 Hayman Court……….………………$216,200

2955 Maroon Bells Ave……………………$250,000

4703 Bella Drive…………...………………$260,000

2138 Palm Drive…………...………………$272,500

3830 Pearl Drive…………..……………….$285,000

5335 Picket Place…………..………………$313,000

3020 Fireweed Drive………………………$328,000

6065 Little Johnny Drive…………………$332,000

1886 Palm Drive…………..………………$335,000

7282 Treebrook Lane……..………………$337,000

6832 Snowbird Terrace……………………$370,000

4335 Parkwood Trail………………………$370,100

6624 Monterey Pine Loop...……………..$392,500

6275 Garlock Way…………………………$465,000

4240 Saddle Rock Road…...………………$715,000

80919

10091 Hannaway Drive……………………$118,200

1644 Maitland Court……...………………$210,000

5505 Cross Creek Drive………………….$283,000

6565 Foxdale Circle……………………….$314,000

2710 Hanovertown Drive…………………$350,000

5804 Wild Rye Drive…….………………$431,900

5510 Sample Way…………………………$450,000

2215 Harvester Court……..………………$482,000

2730 Fieldstone Road……..………………$584,500

5345 Aubrey Way………….………………$600,000

8030 Hedgewood Way…….………………$625,000

3055 Richfield Drive………………………$655,000

80920

6404 Casual Drive…………………………$284,000

8235 Timothy Court……...………………$335,000

8530 Sassafras Drive………………………$338,000

4369 Apache Plume Drive...……………..$345,000

8120 Plume Terrace……….………………$359,900

7567 Liberty Bell Drive…..………………$360,000

8670 Ballantrae Drive……..………………$415,000

9977 Oak Knoll Terrace…..………………$699,000

