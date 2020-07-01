This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3523 Mesa Grande Drive……………………$240,000
4525 Misty Drive…………………………….$300,000
3735 Acreview Drive………………………...$330,000
4140 Bowsprit Lane…………………………$336,100
6855 Sagewood Court……………………….$340,000
4311 Parkwood Trail………………………...$350,800
4375 Parkwood Trail...………………………$353,400
4310 Parkwood Trail………………………...$355,300
6720 Northwind Drive……………………...$355,500
4510 Ridgeglen Road………………………..$361,000
6234 Soaring Drive………………………….$416,000
4739 Poleplant Drive………………………..$459,000
1082 Garlock Lane…………………………..$529,000
5531 Copper Drive…………………………..$622,500
4955 Turquoise Drive……………………….$677,400
80919
6265 Retreat Point…………………………...$334,500
1116 Dancing Horse Drive………………….$360,000
1125 Carlson Drive………………………….$499,500
80920
7580 Tucson Court………………………….$249,500
2805 Boxwood Place………………………...$255,000
8250 Contrails Drive………………………..$308,900
8045 Potomac Drive………………………...$352,000
3745 Cottage Drive…………………………$380,000
8595 Contrails Drive………………………..$380,900
4840 Ramblewood Drive……………………$390,000
8415 Rain Dance Court…………………….$394,500
8126 Regiment Court……………………….$430,000
2845 Lumberjack Court…………………….$435,000
1764 Fuller Road……………………………$580,000
9661 Blue Bonnet Court……………………$625,000