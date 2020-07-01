Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3523 Mesa Grande Drive……………………$240,000

4525 Misty Drive…………………………….$300,000

3735 Acreview Drive………………………...$330,000

4140 Bowsprit Lane…………………………$336,100

6855 Sagewood Court……………………….$340,000

4311 Parkwood Trail………………………...$350,800

4375 Parkwood Trail...………………………$353,400

4310 Parkwood Trail………………………...$355,300

6720 Northwind Drive……………………...$355,500

4510 Ridgeglen Road………………………..$361,000

6234 Soaring Drive………………………….$416,000

4739 Poleplant Drive………………………..$459,000

1082 Garlock Lane…………………………..$529,000

5531 Copper Drive…………………………..$622,500

4955 Turquoise Drive……………………….$677,400

80919

6265 Retreat Point…………………………...$334,500

1116 Dancing Horse Drive………………….$360,000

1125 Carlson Drive………………………….$499,500

80920

7580 Tucson Court………………………….$249,500

2805 Boxwood Place………………………...$255,000

8250 Contrails Drive………………………..$308,900

8045 Potomac Drive………………………...$352,000

3745 Cottage Drive…………………………$380,000

8595 Contrails Drive………………………..$380,900

4840 Ramblewood Drive……………………$390,000

8415 Rain Dance Court…………………….$394,500

8126 Regiment Court……………………….$430,000

2845 Lumberjack Court…………………….$435,000

1764 Fuller Road……………………………$580,000

9661 Blue Bonnet Court……………………$625,000

Tags

Load comments