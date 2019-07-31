This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2544 Blazek Loop…………………………...$212,000
6580 Montarbor Drive……………………..$262,000
7560 Churchwood Circle…………………..$265,000
7545 Churchwood Circle…………………..$274,000
4898 Sonata Drive…………………………..$275,000
2734 Flintridge Circle………………………$309,000
5241 Borrego Drive…………………………$325,000
5550 Galena Drive…………………………..$326,000
6316 Brightstar Drive………………………$345,000
80919
6014 Colony Circle…………………………$229,000
5843 Morning Light Terrace……………….$391,300
6550 Perfect View…………………………..$393,600
520 Carved Terrace………………………….$395,000
1140 Carlson Drive…………………………$465,000
5120 Alderstone Way……………………….$470,000
1854 Oak Hills Drive……………………….$550,000
1920 Hunters Point Lane…………………..$570,000
80920
3833 Smoke Tree Drive……………………..$190,000
8320 Pepperridge Drive…………………….$275,000
1848 Chapel Hills Drive……………………$310,000
4360 Archwood Drive………………………$326,000
8365 Pepperridge Drive…………………….$337,000
8489 Grand Peak Vista Point……………….$354,900
8690 Ballantrae Drive………………………$377,500
8243 Andrus Drive………………………….$386,000
4255 Apple Hill Court………………………$450,000