This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2544 Blazek Loop…………………………...$212,000

6580 Montarbor Drive……………………..$262,000

7560 Churchwood Circle…………………..$265,000

7545 Churchwood Circle…………………..$274,000

4898 Sonata Drive…………………………..$275,000

2734 Flintridge Circle………………………$309,000

5241 Borrego Drive…………………………$325,000

5550 Galena Drive…………………………..$326,000

6316 Brightstar Drive………………………$345,000

80919

6014 Colony Circle…………………………$229,000

5843 Morning Light Terrace……………….$391,300

6550 Perfect View…………………………..$393,600

520 Carved Terrace………………………….$395,000

1140 Carlson Drive…………………………$465,000

5120 Alderstone Way……………………….$470,000

1854 Oak Hills Drive……………………….$550,000

1920 Hunters Point Lane…………………..$570,000

80920

3833 Smoke Tree Drive……………………..$190,000

8320 Pepperridge Drive…………………….$275,000

1848 Chapel Hills Drive……………………$310,000

4360 Archwood Drive………………………$326,000

8365 Pepperridge Drive…………………….$337,000

8489 Grand Peak Vista Point……………….$354,900

8690 Ballantrae Drive………………………$377,500

8243 Andrus Drive………………………….$386,000

4255 Apple Hill Court………………………$450,000

