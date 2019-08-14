This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2460 Hamlet Lane, Unit D ………..………..$230,000
5438 Mira Loma Circle ……...……........…..$275,000
2747 Avalanche Heights …………...………..$315,000
6005 Flintridge Drive ……………...………..$320,000
2425 Strickler Road ……………...…...……..$620,000
80919
10272 Finn Drive ……………...…......……..$110,300
1049 Haverhill Place ……………...….……..$450,000
12345 Howells Road ……………...…….…..$515,000
7425 Winding Oaks Drive …………………..$785,000
80920
7528 Picacho Court ……………......………..$170,000
2629 Hatch Circle ……………...….....……..$185,000
1925 Ivywood Lane ……………...……...…..$335,000
4320 Begonia Terrace ……………...………..$362,000
9327 Wolf Pack Terrace ……………...……..$398,300
7924 Ferncliff Drive ……………...…..……..$403,000
3285 Blackwood Place ……………...………..$540,000
9791 Highland Glen Place …………………..$913,900