This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2460 Hamlet Lane, Unit D ………..………..$230,000

5438 Mira Loma Circle ……...……........…..$275,000

2747 Avalanche Heights …………...………..$315,000

6005 Flintridge Drive ……………...………..$320,000

2425 Strickler Road ……………...…...……..$620,000

80919

10272 Finn Drive ……………...…......……..$110,300

1049 Haverhill Place ……………...….……..$450,000

12345 Howells Road ……………...…….…..$515,000

7425 Winding Oaks Drive …………………..$785,000

80920

7528 Picacho Court ……………......………..$170,000

2629 Hatch Circle ……………...….....……..$185,000

1925 Ivywood Lane ……………...……...…..$335,000

4320 Begonia Terrace ……………...………..$362,000

9327 Wolf Pack Terrace ……………...……..$398,300

7924 Ferncliff Drive ……………...…..……..$403,000

3285 Blackwood Place ……………...………..$540,000

9791 Highland Glen Place …………………..$913,900

