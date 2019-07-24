This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 3-9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4918 Crestwood Drive…$240,000
4827 Villa Circle………..$276,600
7624 Montarbor Drive…$278,000
80919
6960 Mikado Lane………$382,000
7065 Pebble Way………..$465,000
2570 Vantage Ridge Court…$505,000
1668 Smoke Ridge Drive…$590,000
5545 Wilson Road………$650,000
80920
8208 Andrus Drive………$370,000
2540 Lumberjack Drive…$385,000
3445 Windjammer Drive…$432,000
9628 Snowberry Circle…$447,500