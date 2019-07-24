neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 3-9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4918 Crestwood Drive…$240,000

4827 Villa Circle………..$276,600

7624 Montarbor Drive…$278,000

80919

6960 Mikado Lane………$382,000

7065 Pebble Way………..$465,000

2570 Vantage Ridge Court…$505,000

1668 Smoke Ridge Drive…$590,000

5545 Wilson Road………$650,000

80920

8208 Andrus Drive………$370,000

2540 Lumberjack Drive…$385,000

3445 Windjammer Drive…$432,000

9628 Snowberry Circle…$447,500

