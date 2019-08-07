Couple with keys to new home
Caption +

Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2531 Blazek Loop……………...………..$240,000

6821 Los Reyes Circle………………….$260,000

2956 Dublin Blvd……………..………...$280,000

6645 Buffalo Drive……………………...$280,000

3924 Pearl Drive……………...………...$280,000

4957 Del Sol Road……………………...$290,000

2925 S. Roche Drive………….………..$299,800

6965 Sproul Lane……………..………...$300,000

6460 Fall River Drive………...………...$300,000

5395 Picket Drive……………..………...$305,000

5225 Redondo Circle…………………...$305,000

2625 Purgatory Drive………...………...$320,000

6068 Mapleton Drive………...…………$439,500

5120 Park Vista Blvd…………………...$550,000

5039 Stonehill Road………..………...$1,200,000

80919

6040 Fence Post Drive…………………$350,000

5810 Morning Light Terrace...………...$379,100

1327 Plentiful Drive…………………….$402,600

154 Del Oro Circle…………...………...$407,000

5802 Morning Light Terrace...…………$426,200

2045 Bluffside Terrace………..………...$478,000

5820 Harbor Pines Point…….…………$570,000

80920

1804 Final View Alley………...…………$254,900

3285 Bunker Hill Drive………………...$285,000

4330 Basswood Drive………...…………$313,000

8215 Avens Circle……………………….$352,500

7755 Chancellor Drive……….…………$355,000

7460 Chancellor Drive……….…………$413,000

3336 Redcoat Lane…………...………...$430,000

8445 Drayton Hall Drive…….…………$485,000

3365 Redcoat Lane…………...…………$492,000

9735 Pleasanton Drive……….…………$549,900

Tags

Load comments