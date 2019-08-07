This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2531 Blazek Loop……………...………..$240,000
6821 Los Reyes Circle………………….$260,000
2956 Dublin Blvd……………..………...$280,000
6645 Buffalo Drive……………………...$280,000
3924 Pearl Drive……………...………...$280,000
4957 Del Sol Road……………………...$290,000
2925 S. Roche Drive………….………..$299,800
6965 Sproul Lane……………..………...$300,000
6460 Fall River Drive………...………...$300,000
5395 Picket Drive……………..………...$305,000
5225 Redondo Circle…………………...$305,000
2625 Purgatory Drive………...………...$320,000
6068 Mapleton Drive………...…………$439,500
5120 Park Vista Blvd…………………...$550,000
5039 Stonehill Road………..………...$1,200,000
80919
6040 Fence Post Drive…………………$350,000
5810 Morning Light Terrace...………...$379,100
1327 Plentiful Drive…………………….$402,600
154 Del Oro Circle…………...………...$407,000
5802 Morning Light Terrace...…………$426,200
2045 Bluffside Terrace………..………...$478,000
5820 Harbor Pines Point…….…………$570,000
80920
1804 Final View Alley………...…………$254,900
3285 Bunker Hill Drive………………...$285,000
4330 Basswood Drive………...…………$313,000
8215 Avens Circle……………………….$352,500
7755 Chancellor Drive……….…………$355,000
7460 Chancellor Drive……….…………$413,000
3336 Redcoat Lane…………...………...$430,000
8445 Drayton Hall Drive…….…………$485,000
3365 Redcoat Lane…………...…………$492,000
9735 Pleasanton Drive……….…………$549,900