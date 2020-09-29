This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2325 Dublin Blvd...................$261,000
6535 Tarrypin Court...............$277,000
4648 Ridgeglen Road...............$295,000
5220 Redondo Circle...............$308,000
4403 Ranch Circle..................$309,900
7165 Alpenwood Way..............$310,000
6661 Flintridge Drive..............$312,000
4206 Driftwood Drive............$312,500
5585 Galena Drive..................$340,000
5825 Del Paz Drive..................$345,000
3154 Squaw Valley Drive.........$355,000
6332 Turret Drive....................$355,000
5547 Sonnet Heights...............$361,000
6960 Churchwood Circle........$367,000
4239 Parkwood Trail...............$368,100
2258 Palm Drive Unit B.........$369,000
2713 Northridge Drive............$370,000
4263 Parkwood Trail...............$384,400
3810 Schoolwood Court.........$385,000
6514 Gemfield Drive...............$435,000
3865 Schoolwood Court.........$450,000
4301 Meadowview Court........$490,200
5072 Poleplant Drive...............$495,000
80919
7330 Julynn Road...................$325,000
6165 Perfect View...................$337,000
5542 Majestic Drive...............$400,000
95 Raven Hills Court...............$418,500
6515 Bonifas Court..................$420,000
7640 Julynn Road...................$437,000
5855 Via Verona View...............$450,000
1641 Barefoot Heights............$465,000
1015 Hunters Ridge Drive......$480,000
1010 Oak Hills Drive...............$495,000
5442 Silverstone Terrace.........$495,100
5780 Linger Way....................$570,000
6920 Oak Hills Circle............$750,000
80920
2916 Camino Cielo Court......$239,500
4070 Scotch Pine Drive............$298,000
9265 Prairie Clover Drive........$370,000
8325 Lighthouse View............$389,000
8416 Snow Cap View...............$389,900
4490 Kashmire Drive...............$405,000
4690 Malcom Court...............$406,000
2215 Brent Circle.....................$415,000
8260 Ravenel Drive.................$430,000
2510 Lumberjack Drive.........$450,000
8910 Edgefield Drive...............$507,900
2663 Marston Heights............$550,000
2468 Pine Valley View............$670,000
9307 Stoneglen Drive..............$745,000
2070 Alamosa Drive.............$1,180,000