This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2325 Dublin Blvd...................$261,000

6535 Tarrypin Court...............$277,000

4648 Ridgeglen Road...............$295,000

5220 Redondo Circle...............$308,000

4403 Ranch Circle..................$309,900

7165 Alpenwood Way..............$310,000

6661 Flintridge Drive..............$312,000

4206 Driftwood Drive............$312,500

5585 Galena Drive..................$340,000

5825 Del Paz Drive..................$345,000

3154 Squaw Valley Drive.........$355,000

6332 Turret Drive....................$355,000

5547 Sonnet Heights...............$361,000

6960 Churchwood Circle........$367,000

4239 Parkwood Trail...............$368,100

2258 Palm Drive Unit B.........$369,000

2713 Northridge Drive............$370,000

4263 Parkwood Trail...............$384,400

3810 Schoolwood Court.........$385,000

6514 Gemfield Drive...............$435,000

3865 Schoolwood Court.........$450,000

4301 Meadowview Court........$490,200

5072 Poleplant Drive...............$495,000

80919

7330 Julynn Road...................$325,000

6165 Perfect View...................$337,000

5542 Majestic Drive...............$400,000

95 Raven Hills Court...............$418,500

6515 Bonifas Court..................$420,000

7640 Julynn Road...................$437,000

5855 Via Verona View...............$450,000

1641 Barefoot Heights............$465,000

1015 Hunters Ridge Drive......$480,000

1010 Oak Hills Drive...............$495,000

5442 Silverstone Terrace.........$495,100

5780 Linger Way....................$570,000

6920 Oak Hills Circle............$750,000

80920

2916 Camino Cielo Court......$239,500

4070 Scotch Pine Drive............$298,000

9265 Prairie Clover Drive........$370,000

8325 Lighthouse View............$389,000

8416 Snow Cap View...............$389,900

4490 Kashmire Drive...............$405,000

4690 Malcom Court...............$406,000

2215 Brent Circle.....................$415,000

8260 Ravenel Drive.................$430,000

2510 Lumberjack Drive.........$450,000

8910 Edgefield Drive...............$507,900

2663 Marston Heights............$550,000

2468 Pine Valley View............$670,000

9307 Stoneglen Drive..............$745,000

2070 Alamosa Drive.............$1,180,000

