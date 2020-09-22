Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2438 Blazek Loop............$205,000

2539 Hatch Circle............$280,000

2918 Flintridge Way.........$295,000

4732 Shadowglen Drive....$307,500

3035 Rolling Wood Loop....$320,000

740 Derry Place...............$338,000

3818 Topsail Drive............$343,000

6033 Del Rey Drive..........$350,000

2563 Infinity Place............$385,000

6463 Pulpit Rock Drive.......$415,000

2093 Stanbridge Court.......$737,700

80919

6155 Perfect View.............$347,000

5439 Majestic Drive...........$375,000

1018 Dancing Horse Drive.....$395,000

5985 Canyon Reserve Heights.....$405,000

2170 Kittridge Avene...........$459,900

5372 Silverstone Terrace...$479,300

5362 Silverstone Terrace...$491,300

80920

8232 Timothy Court..........$323,300

8320 Sassafras Drive.........$340,000

8360 Sassafras Drive.........$350,000

2507 Legend Terrace.........$360,000

2015 Tinsel Place..............$389,000

4318 Apache Plume Drive..$403,400

3147 Greenmoor Court......$425,000

9280 Melbourne Drive.......$425,000

7551 Potomac Drive..........$425,000

8402 Winncrest Lane.........$430,000

4310 Begonia Terrace........$431,000

2650 Summerhill Drive.......$439,900

9358 Prairie Clover Drive.....$448,000

8530 Williamsburg Drive.....$450,000

8950 Rochester Drive.........$468,000

