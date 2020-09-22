This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2438 Blazek Loop............$205,000
2539 Hatch Circle............$280,000
2918 Flintridge Way.........$295,000
4732 Shadowglen Drive....$307,500
3035 Rolling Wood Loop....$320,000
740 Derry Place...............$338,000
3818 Topsail Drive............$343,000
6033 Del Rey Drive..........$350,000
2563 Infinity Place............$385,000
6463 Pulpit Rock Drive.......$415,000
2093 Stanbridge Court.......$737,700
80919
6155 Perfect View.............$347,000
5439 Majestic Drive...........$375,000
1018 Dancing Horse Drive.....$395,000
5985 Canyon Reserve Heights.....$405,000
2170 Kittridge Avene...........$459,900
5372 Silverstone Terrace...$479,300
5362 Silverstone Terrace...$491,300
80920
8232 Timothy Court..........$323,300
8320 Sassafras Drive.........$340,000
8360 Sassafras Drive.........$350,000
2507 Legend Terrace.........$360,000
2015 Tinsel Place..............$389,000
4318 Apache Plume Drive..$403,400
3147 Greenmoor Court......$425,000
9280 Melbourne Drive.......$425,000
7551 Potomac Drive..........$425,000
8402 Winncrest Lane.........$430,000
4310 Begonia Terrace........$431,000
2650 Summerhill Drive.......$439,900
9358 Prairie Clover Drive.....$448,000
8530 Williamsburg Drive.....$450,000
8950 Rochester Drive.........$468,000