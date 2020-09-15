neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 1-6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6135 Little Pine Circle......$200,000

6025 Del Paz Drive...........$303,000

6565 Alberta Drive...........$304,900

3727 Indianpipe Circle......$305,000

3943 Alemeda Circle.........$310,000

6681 Bugle Drive.............$315,500

2834 Dawn Drive.............$316,000

3011 Banjo Drive.............$350,000

2435 Royal Palm Drive......$360,000

7255 Churchwood Circle ...$365,000

2645 Telluride Drive.........$373,000

3835 Schoolwood Court....$415,000

5505 Saddle Rock Place....$472,500

4610 Seton Place.............$507,000

80919

1414 Territory Trail............$250,000

7264 Aspen Glen Lane........$300,000

5760 Pemberton Way..........$340,000

1827 Spring Water Point......$343,800

2560 Mirror Lake Court........$397,500

103 Wild Grass Way.............$441,200

4585 Granby Circle..............$467,000

2210 Kirby Court.................$470,000

1150 Popes Valley Drive........$490,000

6425 Delmonico Drive...........$500,000

1017 War Eagle Drive North...$531,000

