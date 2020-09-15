This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 1-6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6135 Little Pine Circle......$200,000
6025 Del Paz Drive...........$303,000
6565 Alberta Drive...........$304,900
3727 Indianpipe Circle......$305,000
3943 Alemeda Circle.........$310,000
6681 Bugle Drive.............$315,500
2834 Dawn Drive.............$316,000
3011 Banjo Drive.............$350,000
2435 Royal Palm Drive......$360,000
7255 Churchwood Circle ...$365,000
2645 Telluride Drive.........$373,000
3835 Schoolwood Court....$415,000
5505 Saddle Rock Place....$472,500
4610 Seton Place.............$507,000
80919
1414 Territory Trail............$250,000
7264 Aspen Glen Lane........$300,000
5760 Pemberton Way..........$340,000
1827 Spring Water Point......$343,800
2560 Mirror Lake Court........$397,500
103 Wild Grass Way.............$441,200
4585 Granby Circle..............$467,000
2210 Kirby Court.................$470,000
1150 Popes Valley Drive........$490,000
6425 Delmonico Drive...........$500,000
1017 War Eagle Drive North...$531,000