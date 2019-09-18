This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 4-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5266 Tomah Circle…………………………$280,000
3222 Squaw Valley Drive………………….$285,000
6522 Lange Drive…………………………..$301,000
2335 W. Montebello Drive………………..$312,000
6532 Lange Drive…………………………..$317,000
1957 Forest Ridge Drive…………………..$365,000
80919
1974 Bristlecone Drive……………………...$246,400
6431 Rifle Circle…………………………….$346,500
7305 Delmonico Drive………………………$349,000
5835 Morning Light Terrace……………….$420,000
6755 Grey Wolf Court………………………$535,000
10 Woodmen Lane………………………...$1,600,000
80920
3475 Brisbane Drive…………………………$285,000
2723 Thrush Grove…………………………$292,000
2064 Summerset Drive……………………..$309,900
8318 Scarborough Drive…………………...$325,000
2125 Warrington Court……………………$340,000
8956 Gold Bluff Drive……………………..$400,000
9235 Gingerhill Court……………………...$430,000
8567 Gatewick Drive……………………….$440,000
5050 Petrified Forest Trail…………………$440,000