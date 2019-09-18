Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 4-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5266 Tomah Circle…………………………$280,000

3222 Squaw Valley Drive………………….$285,000

6522 Lange Drive…………………………..$301,000

2335 W. Montebello Drive………………..$312,000

6532 Lange Drive…………………………..$317,000

1957 Forest Ridge Drive…………………..$365,000

80919

1974 Bristlecone Drive……………………...$246,400

6431 Rifle Circle…………………………….$346,500

7305 Delmonico Drive………………………$349,000

5835 Morning Light Terrace……………….$420,000

6755 Grey Wolf Court………………………$535,000

10 Woodmen Lane………………………...$1,600,000

80920

3475 Brisbane Drive…………………………$285,000

2723 Thrush Grove…………………………$292,000

2064 Summerset Drive……………………..$309,900

8318 Scarborough Drive…………………...$325,000

2125 Warrington Court……………………$340,000

8956 Gold Bluff Drive……………………..$400,000

9235 Gingerhill Court……………………...$430,000

8567 Gatewick Drive……………………….$440,000

5050 Petrified Forest Trail…………………$440,000

