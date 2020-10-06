Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6985 Los Reyes Circle...$280,000

3607 Pearl Drive...$295,000

3725 Summer Breeze Drive...$329,900

2610 Roundtop Drive...$335,000

5323 Cambria Drive...$350,000

6440 Garlock Way...$365,000

6635 Snowbird Drive...$370,000

4874 Garden Trail...$396,000

6170 Castlewood Lane...$400,000

3910 Sedgewood Way...$405,000

5455 Saddle Rock Road...$415,000

1721 Vickers Drive...$431,500

4607 Julliard Drive...$475,000

1630 Vickers Drive...$485,000

4350 Dynasty Drive...$510,000

80919

1653 Maitland Court...$235,000

7140 Silver Torch Terrace...$298,000

1615 Eyrie Drive...$365,000

1407 Ledge Rock Terrace...$375,000

2650 Silent Rain Drive...$385,000

530 Silver Spring Circle...$390,000

6510 Bonifas Court...$395,000

505 Big Sky Court...$417,000

6285 Crested Butte Circle...$429,100

5831 Via Verona View...$450,000

1079 Haverhill Place...$450,000

2020 Avalon Court...$470,000

8450 Edgemont Way...$480,000

529 Anaconda Drive...$485,000

1125 Popes Valley Drive...$499,000

2375 Kittridge Ave....$515,000

8465 Vance Court...$539,000

145 Anchoria Way...$545,000

1225 Popes Valley Drive...$592,700

7405 Winding Oaks Drive...$610,000

8410 Sibari Court...$668,500

7615 Dante Way...$980,000

80920

2815 Boxwood Place...$261,000

3160 Mirage Drive...$275,000

8760 Boxelder Drive...$347,000

7923 Watervalley Road...$350,000

2332 Elite Terrace...$350,000

8472 Grand Peak Vista Point...$370,000

8125 Engleton Court...$380,000

8222 Andrus Drive...$393,000

7970 Chancellor Drive...$420,000

8326 Ravenel Drive...$444,500

7665 Chancellor Drive...$446,000

7894 Ultra Drive...$454,000

11052 Crisp Air Drive...$522,200

2744 Glen Arbor Drive...$555,000

9525 Pinon Pine Circle...$561,000

2303 Shrider Road...$675,000

9991 Highland Glen Place...$1,150,000

