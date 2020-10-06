This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6985 Los Reyes Circle...$280,000
3607 Pearl Drive...$295,000
3725 Summer Breeze Drive...$329,900
2610 Roundtop Drive...$335,000
5323 Cambria Drive...$350,000
6440 Garlock Way...$365,000
6635 Snowbird Drive...$370,000
4874 Garden Trail...$396,000
6170 Castlewood Lane...$400,000
3910 Sedgewood Way...$405,000
5455 Saddle Rock Road...$415,000
1721 Vickers Drive...$431,500
4607 Julliard Drive...$475,000
1630 Vickers Drive...$485,000
4350 Dynasty Drive...$510,000
80919
1653 Maitland Court...$235,000
7140 Silver Torch Terrace...$298,000
1615 Eyrie Drive...$365,000
1407 Ledge Rock Terrace...$375,000
2650 Silent Rain Drive...$385,000
530 Silver Spring Circle...$390,000
6510 Bonifas Court...$395,000
505 Big Sky Court...$417,000
6285 Crested Butte Circle...$429,100
5831 Via Verona View...$450,000
1079 Haverhill Place...$450,000
2020 Avalon Court...$470,000
8450 Edgemont Way...$480,000
529 Anaconda Drive...$485,000
1125 Popes Valley Drive...$499,000
2375 Kittridge Ave....$515,000
8465 Vance Court...$539,000
145 Anchoria Way...$545,000
1225 Popes Valley Drive...$592,700
7405 Winding Oaks Drive...$610,000
8410 Sibari Court...$668,500
7615 Dante Way...$980,000
80920
2815 Boxwood Place...$261,000
3160 Mirage Drive...$275,000
8760 Boxelder Drive...$347,000
7923 Watervalley Road...$350,000
2332 Elite Terrace...$350,000
8472 Grand Peak Vista Point...$370,000
8125 Engleton Court...$380,000
8222 Andrus Drive...$393,000
7970 Chancellor Drive...$420,000
8326 Ravenel Drive...$444,500
7665 Chancellor Drive...$446,000
7894 Ultra Drive...$454,000
11052 Crisp Air Drive...$522,200
2744 Glen Arbor Drive...$555,000
9525 Pinon Pine Circle...$561,000
2303 Shrider Road...$675,000
9991 Highland Glen Place...$1,150,000