neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 27-Aug. 2. Each listing includes address and sales price.

80918

4075 Iron Horse Trail...............$220,000

6036 Copper Mountain Drive...$275,000

7475 Forest Meadows Ave.........$279,300

3912 Diamond Ridge View.........$280,000

2610 Montebello Drive West...$300,000

7030 Churchwood Circle..........$305,000

5003 Picket Drive.....................$305,000

4660 Ridgeglen Road.................$311,000

3650 Hazelwood Court..............$320,000

5645 Tuckerman Drive..............$320,000

4408 Flintridge Drive...............$320,500

5325 Villa Circle........................$322,000

6582 Sproul Lane.....................$325,000

5920 Northwind Drive...............$342,000

6358 Brightstar Drive...............$345,000

6110 Fall River Drive..................$350,000

5012 Alta Loma Road...............$350,000

6150 Fall River Drive...............$357,000

6721 Mcewan St.......................$360,000

2025 Springcrest Road...............$360,000

6470 Fall River Drive..................$368,000

2220 Roundtop Drive...............$381,000

2505 Black Diamond Terrace...$392,000

4198 Parkwood Trail..................$410,700

5906 Spurwood Drive...............$440,000

6135 Lemonwood Drive............$465,000

6214 Maroon Mesa Drive.........$469,900

4670 Seton Place........................$479,900

2233 Collegiate Drive................$550,000

2231 Mankato Court..................$630,000

5912 Mapleton Drive.................$655,000

4818 Diablo Valley Court.........$750,000

80919

6135 Pemberton Way.................$316,000

2144 Ramsgate Terrace..............$429,000

240 Silver Spring Drive............$429,900

6332 Mesedge Drive..................$455,000

7266 Centennial Glen Drive......$470,000

220 Raven Hills Road...............$495,000

1020 War Eagle Drive North...$501,000

1445 Casson Court.....................$525,000

6384 Fall Haven Court...............$585,000

8310 Lauralwood Lane..............$622,500

4961 Cliff Point Circle West......$650,000

80920

509 Catalina Drive.....................$216,000

7685 Gibralter Drive..................$311,100

3134 Soaring Bird Circle............$323,000

2325 Viceroy Court....................$330,000

4120 Scotch Pine Drive............$340,500

4166 Parkwood Trail..................$363,000

3340 Windjammer Drive...........$364,000

4775 Ramblewood Drive...........$366,000

2337 Distinctive Drive...............$375,000

7921 Ferncliff Drive..................$380,000

7743 Scarborough Drive............$381,000

4239 Saunter Drive....................$383,000

7829 Scarborough Drive............$384,000

8440 Williamsburg Drive.........$385,000

8310 St Helena Drive...............$405,000

2605 Antietam Lane..................$408,900

7525 Conifer Drive....................$420,000

3430 Bethel Court.....................$439,900

10120 Clear Creek Road............$470,000

9988 Rose Leaf Court...............$549,900

2467 Spanish Oak Terrace.........$569,000

3073 Sovereign View..................$600,000

2423 Willow Glen Drive............$770,000

2125 Mulligan Drive..................$849,900

Tags

Load comments