This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 27-Aug. 2. Each listing includes address and sales price.
80918
4075 Iron Horse Trail...............$220,000
6036 Copper Mountain Drive...$275,000
7475 Forest Meadows Ave.........$279,300
3912 Diamond Ridge View.........$280,000
2610 Montebello Drive West...$300,000
7030 Churchwood Circle..........$305,000
5003 Picket Drive.....................$305,000
4660 Ridgeglen Road.................$311,000
3650 Hazelwood Court..............$320,000
5645 Tuckerman Drive..............$320,000
4408 Flintridge Drive...............$320,500
5325 Villa Circle........................$322,000
6582 Sproul Lane.....................$325,000
5920 Northwind Drive...............$342,000
6358 Brightstar Drive...............$345,000
6110 Fall River Drive..................$350,000
5012 Alta Loma Road...............$350,000
6150 Fall River Drive...............$357,000
6721 Mcewan St.......................$360,000
2025 Springcrest Road...............$360,000
6470 Fall River Drive..................$368,000
2220 Roundtop Drive...............$381,000
2505 Black Diamond Terrace...$392,000
4198 Parkwood Trail..................$410,700
5906 Spurwood Drive...............$440,000
6135 Lemonwood Drive............$465,000
6214 Maroon Mesa Drive.........$469,900
4670 Seton Place........................$479,900
2233 Collegiate Drive................$550,000
2231 Mankato Court..................$630,000
5912 Mapleton Drive.................$655,000
4818 Diablo Valley Court.........$750,000
80919
6135 Pemberton Way.................$316,000
2144 Ramsgate Terrace..............$429,000
240 Silver Spring Drive............$429,900
6332 Mesedge Drive..................$455,000
7266 Centennial Glen Drive......$470,000
220 Raven Hills Road...............$495,000
1020 War Eagle Drive North...$501,000
1445 Casson Court.....................$525,000
6384 Fall Haven Court...............$585,000
8310 Lauralwood Lane..............$622,500
4961 Cliff Point Circle West......$650,000
80920
509 Catalina Drive.....................$216,000
7685 Gibralter Drive..................$311,100
3134 Soaring Bird Circle............$323,000
2325 Viceroy Court....................$330,000
4120 Scotch Pine Drive............$340,500
4166 Parkwood Trail..................$363,000
3340 Windjammer Drive...........$364,000
4775 Ramblewood Drive...........$366,000
2337 Distinctive Drive...............$375,000
7921 Ferncliff Drive..................$380,000
7743 Scarborough Drive............$381,000
4239 Saunter Drive....................$383,000
7829 Scarborough Drive............$384,000
8440 Williamsburg Drive.........$385,000
8310 St Helena Drive...............$405,000
2605 Antietam Lane..................$408,900
7525 Conifer Drive....................$420,000
3430 Bethel Court.....................$439,900
10120 Clear Creek Road............$470,000
9988 Rose Leaf Court...............$549,900
2467 Spanish Oak Terrace.........$569,000
3073 Sovereign View..................$600,000
2423 Willow Glen Drive............$770,000
2125 Mulligan Drive..................$849,900