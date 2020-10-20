This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3826 Encino St..................$279,900
5325 El Camino Drive......$283,500
6208 Powder Puff Drive...$286,000
3160 Downhill Drive.........$294,300
6542 Sproul Lane...............$320,000
6757 Sproul Lane...............$320,000
3246 Red Onion Circle......$321,500
1933 Dublin Blvd...............$330,000
4245 Dolphin Circle..........$346,000
3295 Bell Mountain Drive..$347,500
6113 Cranberry Lane.........$370,000
6375 Shirecliff Drive.........$371,000
3675 Pnt of the Rocks Dr...$387,500
3805 Cranswood Way........$415,000
6199 Treeledge Drive.........$420,000
6365 Pulpit Rock Drive......$425,000
5814 Spurwood Court......$481,000
80919
6455 Perfect View...............$365,000
270 Buckeye Drive............$438,000
5105 Golden Hills Court...$459,000
7316 Centennial Glen Dr ...$470,000
1675 Doe Run Point.........$475,000
1935 Anasazi Court............$535,000
1340 Winding Ridge Terrace...$552,000
7985 Orchard Path Road...$620,000
2290 Gambrell Lane.........$625,000
175 Indian Wells Lane......$700,000
2535 Talleson Court...........$815,000
80920
2654 Bannister Court.........$224,000
8010 Essington Drive.........$330,000
8755 Boxelder Drive.........$330,000
3830 Dewpoint Drive.........$340,000
2310 Elite Terrace..............$342,000
2045 Chapel Hills Drive...$365,500
8215 St Helena Drive.........$398,000
8406 Andrus Drive............$425,000
8435 Avens Circle...............$439,000
7910 French Road..............$461,000
2719 Glen Arbor Drive......$657,000