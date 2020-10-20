Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3826 Encino St..................$279,900

5325 El Camino Drive......$283,500

6208 Powder Puff Drive...$286,000

3160 Downhill Drive.........$294,300

6542 Sproul Lane...............$320,000

6757 Sproul Lane...............$320,000

3246 Red Onion Circle......$321,500

1933 Dublin Blvd...............$330,000

4245 Dolphin Circle..........$346,000

3295 Bell Mountain Drive..$347,500

6113 Cranberry Lane.........$370,000

6375 Shirecliff Drive.........$371,000

3675 Pnt of the Rocks Dr...$387,500

3805 Cranswood Way........$415,000

6199 Treeledge Drive.........$420,000

6365 Pulpit Rock Drive......$425,000

5814 Spurwood Court......$481,000

80919

6455 Perfect View...............$365,000

270 Buckeye Drive............$438,000

5105 Golden Hills Court...$459,000

7316 Centennial Glen Dr ...$470,000

1675 Doe Run Point.........$475,000

1935 Anasazi Court............$535,000

1340 Winding Ridge Terrace...$552,000

7985 Orchard Path Road...$620,000

2290 Gambrell Lane.........$625,000

175 Indian Wells Lane......$700,000

2535 Talleson Court...........$815,000

80920

2654 Bannister Court.........$224,000

8010 Essington Drive.........$330,000

8755 Boxelder Drive.........$330,000

3830 Dewpoint Drive.........$340,000

2310 Elite Terrace..............$342,000

2045 Chapel Hills Drive...$365,500

8215 St Helena Drive.........$398,000

8406 Andrus Drive............$425,000

8435 Avens Circle...............$439,000

7910 French Road..............$461,000

2719 Glen Arbor Drive......$657,000

